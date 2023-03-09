Home World princess visits Irish Guards in snow- TV Courier
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, visited the 1st Battalion of the Irish Guards on Wednesday 8 March as they were exercising at a training area on snow-covered Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire. This is the first visit to the battalion since Kate was made an honorary colonel. Dressed in a camouflage jacket, khakis and wearing a hat and gloves, Royal spoke to members of the Irish Guards, then took part in first aid training, learning how to tighten a tourniquet around her legs and apply a dressing to her chest. (Ap/LaPresse)

March 9, 2023 – Updated March 9, 2023, 3:38 pm

