The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, visited the 1st Battalion of the Irish Guards on Wednesday 8 March as they were exercising at a training area on snow-covered Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire. This is the first visit to the battalion since Kate was made an honorary colonel. Dressed in a camouflage jacket, khakis and wearing a hat and gloves, Royal spoke to members of the Irish Guards, then took part in first aid training, learning how to tighten a tourniquet around her legs and apply a dressing to her chest. (Ap/LaPresse)