China’s Shipbuilding Industry Sets New Records: A Look at the Development and Achievements

China‘s Shipbuilding Industry Hits New Records with Impressive Growth

Hangzhou Net – In a recent report published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China‘s shipbuilding industry has shown remarkable progress, reaching new heights and securing its position as a global leader. The data released reveals a substantial increase in key indicators, highlighting the country’s continuous growth and dominance in the industry.

According to the report, in the first half of this year, China‘s shipbuilding industry completed a staggering 21.131 million deadweight tons, representing a significant year-on-year increase of 14.2%. Additionally, the industry received new orders totaling 37.669 million deadweight tons, a remarkable surge of 67.7% compared to the previous year. With hand-held orders reaching 123.77 million deadweight tons, China achieved a 20.5% year-on-year growth. These figures solidify China‘s position as the world leader in the shipbuilding industry, making it the only country to experience comprehensive growth across all key indicators.

Furthermore, the report highlights China‘s dominance in the international market as the country’s shipbuilders secured over 70% of the market share for new orders. This figure, amounting to 72.6%, further reinforces China‘s increasing prominence and market control. It signifies the country’s ability to compete and secure a significant portion of the global market, reflecting the growing influence and competitiveness of China‘s shipbuilding industry.

The success of China‘s shipbuilding industry has also had a profound impact on other sectors, such as water conservancy. In the first half of this year, the industry witnessed the highest number of new major water conservancy projects in history. A total of 17,600 projects were initiated, an increase of 3,707 compared to the same period last year. The investment scale for these projects reached 720.8 billion yuan, an impressive increase of 111.3 billion yuan from last year. Among these projects, 1,095 had an investment scale exceeding 100 million yuan, further demonstrating China‘s commitment to infrastructural development and sustainable water management.

China‘s shipbuilding industry’s exceptional performance in the first half of this year not only showcases its rapid development but also underscores the country’s determination to remain at the forefront of global innovation and progress. With continued growth, it is expected that China‘s shipbuilding industry will maintain its dominant position in the global market, contributing to the country’s overall economic stability and prosperity.

Source: CCTV

Author: Editor: Guan Pengwei

