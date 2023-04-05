Listen to the audio version of the article

The European automotive market is preparing to welcome a new brand. It’s called Jaecoo and was born out of Chery Automobile’s desire to expand its range of vehicles and offer numerous families of cars with different layouts on the various markets.

Jaecoo: the positioning of the new Chinese brand

The new brand destined for the European market will establish itself as a brand dedicated to premium SUVs and off-road vehicles but with a robust and muscular appearance. Jaecoo will base its image on values ​​such as captivating design, extensive equipment, versatility of use and excellent off-road mobility. But there’s more: the new brand will also arrive in Italy. It will do so starting from 2024, going to support Omoda which will instead debut by the end of the year with the Omoda 5 sports SUV, the first car to be marketed in various markets on the Old Continent.

Jaecoo 7: the first model of the new brand

The first model of the new brand is called Jaecoo 7 and will be unveiled on April 20, during the 2023 Shanghai Motor Show, scheduled from 18 to 27 of the month. It is an elegant and modern style SUV that is still being previewed with a camouflage that shows the general proportions but still hides the details, which will be shown in two weeks at the Shanghai international event.

At the stand set up at the Shanghai Motor Show, Chery will display cars belonging to many different brands that gravitate around its orbit: there will be the new Exeed, which focuses on the production of premium sporty SUVs, and Jetour, whose SUVs crossovers are divided between sportier models and others more devoted to old-fashioned off-road.

Finally, there will also be models from Chery New Energy, a division which operates in the field of zero emissions and which, in addition to car design, is also concentrated on offering innovative services, underlining the great attention paid to new opportunities and the various forms of mobility linked to the ecological tradition.