Chinese Engineers Create a Miracle: The Success Story of the Senj Wind Power Project in Croatia’s “Belt and Road” Initiative

SENJ, Croatia – The Senj Wind Power Project in Croatia, a key project of the Belt and Road Initiative, has been hailed as a miraculous achievement by Chief Engineer Zlatko Pulpic. In an exclusive interview with Xinhua News Agency, Pulpic praised the contribution and expertise of Chinese engineers in creating this remarkable project.

The Senj Wind Power Project, invested and constructed by Northern International Cooperation Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China North Industries Co., Ltd., began construction in November 2018 and is set to be operational by December 2021. Once completed, the project will generate approximately 530 million kilowatt-hours of green electricity annually, while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by around 460,000 tons. This initiative aims to promote energy transformation and develop a green economy in Croatia.

Pulpic emphasized the difficulty and complexity of constructing the Senj Wind Power Project, making its successful completion by Northern International an “almost impossible task.” The project, situated in a steep mountainous area, is often subject to extreme weather conditions such as heavy snow, strong winds, and thunderstorms. Additionally, the project’s scale and the challenging wind turbine transportation and hoisting technology, with hoisting heights reaching 100 meters, added to the complexity. Strict compliance with EU standards, which include environmental and wildlife protection requirements, further added to the challenges. Complicating matters further, the construction process coincided with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Pulpic, the Senj Wind Power Project represents the realization of a lifelong dream. Having established a wind power design company in Senj over 10 years ago, Pulpic’s plans remained on the drawing board until Northern International invested in and undertook the construction of the project. Accepting the offer to serve as the project’s chief engineer, Pulpic devoted himself wholeheartedly to its success.

As a key project of the Belt and Road Initiative, Pulpic considers the Senj Wind Power Project a model of mutually beneficial cooperation between Croatia and China. The project not only brings green power to Croatia but also creates numerous job opportunities for the local community. Moreover, over 40 Croatian companies participating in the project have gained valuable experience, enhancing their competitiveness in both Croatian and European markets.

Pulpic commended Northern International for showcasing Chinese technology, quality, and efficiency throughout the project, and believes that this paves the way for future collaborations between Croatia and China. Furthermore, Northern International actively fulfills its corporate social responsibilities and has seamlessly integrated into the local community, earning a positive reputation in Senj.

The years spent working together have fostered deep friendships between Pulpic and his Chinese colleagues. Some of his colleagues even lived close to his home during the construction phase, often visiting him for social gatherings. Influenced by his Chinese colleagues, Pulpic developed a love for Chinese food and even learned to use chopsticks.

Despite reaching the retirement age, Pulpic’s professionalism and dedication have earned him the opportunity to continue serving as the project’s chief engineer for operations and maintenance tasks. Pulpic expressed his willingness to remain committed to the Senj Wind Power Project for as long as his expertise is required.

The success of the Senj Wind Power Project not only showcases the collaborative efforts between Croatia and China but also highlights the potential for future green energy collaborations on the Belt and Road. The project serves as a testament to the capabilities, commitment, and mutual benefits that can arise from such partnerships.

Disclaimer: This article is a direct translation from Xinhua News Agency and has been provided for informational purposes only. The content does not reflect the views or opinions of Zhejiang Online.

