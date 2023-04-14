14.04.2023

On April 13, the Ukrainian National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption included the Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Xiaomi in the list of international war sponsors. The main reason was that after the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian war, the sales of Xiaomi mobile phones in Russia soared, which led to a surge in tax payments to Russia. Xiaomi Group issued a statement saying that it never supports war.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Ukraine’s National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAZK) issued a statement on April 13 saying that Xiaomi was included in the list not only because the company continued to operate in Russia after the Russian army invaded Ukraine. And “still become the leader in smartphone sales in that terrorist country.” “When Russia bombed peaceful Ukrainian cities, Xiaomi mobile phone deliveries increased by 39% in the third quarter of 2022. And Xiaomi’s branch in Russia is actively recruiting recently, and announced the launch of the latest flagship mobile phone sales.”

NAZK’s press release also pointed out that as early as 2021, Xiaomi’s business in Russia generated a turnover of 202 million US dollars, “This is a huge amount of money, accompanied by an equally huge amount of taxes. These taxes will be used for Support Russia’s military, which is killing Ukrainians.”

The Ukrainian side also accused that because the Russian market is too important to Xiaomi, the Chinese company never said it would withdraw from Russia, “although they will never conduct marketing activities in Russia after the spring of 2022.” At the end of the press release Ukraine’s National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption accused Xiaomi of “financing the military aggression of a terrorist state and must bear the reputational and legal consequences of its actions.”

According to NAZK’s definition, “international war sponsors” refers to foreign companies that continue to cooperate with Russia in spite of Russia’s aggression or relevant international sanctions. For “priority sanction object”.

A total of 22 companies are currently included in Ukraine’s “international war sponsors”. In addition to Xiaomi, there are also two Chinese companies, China State Construction and Sinan Navigation, on the list. In addition, many well-known multinational companies such as Procter & Gamble of the United States and Metro of Germany are also on the list.

Xiaomi Group issued a statement on April 14, strongly opposing the practice of the National Bureau of Corruption Prevention of Ukraine. The company emphasizes that it conducts consumer business in more than 100 countries and regions around the world, “and strictly abides by the laws and regulations of the places where it operates.” “We hope for world peace and never support war. Our mission is to persist in moving people’s hearts, Good product at a good price.”

(comprehensive report)

