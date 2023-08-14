Chongqing Exports Over 200,000 Vehicles in First Seven Months of 2021, Showing Substantial Growth

Chongqing’s Automobile Export Surges by 21.5% in First Seven Months of 2021

Chongqing, China – Chongqing, a major city in southwestern China, has seen a significant increase in automobile exports in the first seven months of this year. According to Chongqing Customs, the city exported a total of 203,000 vehicles during this period, marking a notable 21.5% year-on-year increase. The total value of these exports reached 17.69 billion yuan, reflecting a substantial 49% rise from the previous year.

Among the exported vehicles, 11,000 were electric passenger vehicles, including new energy vehicles. This segment witnessed a remarkable year-on-year increase of 23.7% and was valued at 1.41 billion yuan, representing an impressive 79.3% surge from the previous year.

Cheng Bo, deputy director of Yuzhou Customs, a subsidiary of Chongqing Customs, highlighted the customs’ support for the China-Europe Railway Express in facilitating the transportation of complete vehicles. Special railway cargo trains, known as JSQ-type vehicles, are utilized, offering a 50% higher carrying capacity than traditional container models. The customs’ operation platform has also implemented refined supervision modes, such as vehicle inspection and station storage. These measures promote seamless connection in vehicle arrival, tally, and loading, resulting in improved customs clearance efficiency of approximately 20%.

Liu Liying, director of Chongqing Xiaokang Import and Export Co., Ltd., emphasized the significance of efficiency and cost-effectiveness for foreign trade enterprises dealing with complete automobiles and spare parts. Chongqing Customs has established a green channel for customs clearance to meet the growing demand for automobile consumption in overseas markets. This channel enables immediate arrival, inspection, and release of exported cars, ultimately reducing overall enterprise costs.

Chongqing’s import of foreign automobiles is also on the rise. In the first seven months of this year, the Chongqing Vehicle Import Port recorded 4,158 imported vehicles, an impressive year-on-year increase of 176.1%. The total value of these imports reached 2.66 billion yuan, reflecting a significant 190.3% increase compared to the previous year. The Chongqing Vehicle Import Port currently ranks first among inland railway ports in terms of quantity and category.

To maintain stability in the supply chain of the imported automobile industry, Chongqing Customs has introduced a combination of policies to facilitate the establishment of bonded distribution centers for imported automobiles and parts. Established brands such as Porsche, Audi, and Bosu have set up operations in Chongqing. The format of the Chongqing Vehicle Import Port has evolved beyond a single import model to encompass a full-chain industry covering logistics, transportation, display, exhibition, sales, and automobile testing. Currently, the port has achieved normalized import operations for 17 mainstream vehicle brands, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Land Rover, and Lincoln.

Chongqing’s automobile industry continues to accelerate its expansion both in terms of exports and imports. With robust support from Chongqing Customs, the city aims to solidify its position as a significant player in the automobile trade market, further enhancing its overall economic growth and global influence.

