Free training provided by CIM4.0 for 12 million euros

Quantified by the full operation of the center: 62 free webinars with around 6,000 participants and 1,200 companies involved. This is one of the various items that make up the first sustainability report elaborated by CIM4.0, one of the eight highly specialized competence centers promoted by MISE, today MIMIT. A reality made up of Polytechnic and University of Turin together with 22 industrial partners, UI Torino and API Torino, reference for companies in terms of technology transfer, the dissemination of skills and specializations related to advanced manufacturing, continuous training and the 4.0 culture of companies.

More than tripled the value of business services

On the occasion of the assembly, the members of CIM4.0 in addition to approving the 2022 financial statements, which saw the value of business services more than tripled in the midst of the EU post-pandemic crisisn increased the value of total production by 30%.also approved the first sustainability report.

This choice was dictated not only to comply with best practices and GRI/ESG parameters, but also to enhance all intangible assetsincluding training, safety and well-being in the workplace, energy saving and the reduction of waste materials from processing, the most advanced technologies also in terms of zero impact on the environment, which have important repercussions on people , on the national territory, towards the stakeholders.

The objective is the social and environmental impact

“Even more than the financial results of the 2022 Financial Statements, having chosen to prepare a sustainability report strengthens our responsibility and the transparency with which we operate towards our stakeholders and the country. Our mission is not only to achieve managerial and economic KPIs, but to generate at the same time a fruitful social and environmental impact. Because a sustainable company is also a more reliable and modern company, which looks to the future and promotes ethical behavior and values” declared Enrico Pisino, CEO of CIM4.0.