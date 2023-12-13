Home » Ciro One Salinas receives approval to increase solar energy production despite new project delays
Regulatory supports increase of solar energy generation in Puerto Rico

The Energy Bureau has approved a request from the Ciro One Salinas seeking to increase its energy production through solar panels. Initially, Ciro One Salinas had a 90-megawatt solar energy production systems that have now been increased to 140-megawatts. It was reported that the terms of purchase from the Electric Power Authority won’t be altered and will remain at 9 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

This approval came after the Energy Bureau reviewed the company’s proposal on November 30 and its alignment with public energy policy. The bureau concluded that the 50MW increased capacity was made under the same terms and financial conditions as the original deal, which is considered fair, reasonable, and in line with the public’s best interests.

This decision was made due to the high costs and delays associated with Tranches 1 and 2 of renewable energy projects. Moreover, the company is in the final stages of construction and is ready to be interconnected in just a few months. As a result, the Energy Bureau approved their request for an amendment.

There are new delays in the project as reported by the company. Despite being considered “shovel ready”, the company is facing interconnection issues to the electrical grid. LUMA, the island’s private energy grid operator, has introduced changes to the interconnection strategy, forcing the project to be redesigned, resulting in delays and increased costs.

LUMA, however, maintains they are not responsible for the contracting, construction, or operation process, but rather focus on facilitating safe and reliable interconnections while abiding by industry standards. They also point out that they are continuously working with the company to streamline construction activities.

As the largest solar farm in the Caribbean, this expansion to solar energy generation marks a significant move towards renewable energy sources in Puerto Rico.

