DoNews Auto reported on December 22 that recently, with the launch of the eleventh-generation Civic HATCHBACK, the new Civic TYPE R, which many car enthusiasts are concerned about, also announced its domestic price at the same time. The new car is priced at 420,000 yuan. The new Civic TYPE R will enter domestic sales in the form of imported complete vehicles, and will not be sold in limited quantities. It will be produced according to the order schedule and will be delivered in the spring of 2023.

Judging from the previously released official pictures, the overall shape of the new car is very aggressive. The front face adopts a split grille design. The long and narrow headlights on both sides are connected to the upper grille. The inside of the big mouth grille below is a dense mesh structure. , there are blackened air intakes on both sides, and the entire front face looks very sharp. The exaggerated tail design at the rear of the car is very eye-catching, and the design of the through-type taillight also enhances the fashion sense of the car. The exhaust layout with three outlets in the center is adopted below, which makes the car look quite combative.

In addition, the design of the lower grille is much more sporty than the Civic HATCHBACK, and there are cooling openings on the front cover. Of course, the most striking thing is the red Honda logo. The rear design of the Civic TYPE R has always been exaggerated, and the new Civic TYPE R is no exception. The large-sized rear wing is very eye-catching. The three-outlet rear row in the center is matched with a black diffuser, making it difficult to mess with at first glance. . The design of the tail light is consistent with the Civic HATCHBACK. In addition, the tail of the new Civic TYPE R is “420”, and the tail of the domestic Civic 1.5T high-power model is “240”.

The new car is equipped with a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara fabric, and the red Honda LOGO in the center is very eye-catching. At the same time, the new car is equipped with a 10.2-inch LCD digital instrument and a 9-inch floating LCD central control screen. Compared with the Civic HATCHBACK, the interior design has not changed much, mainly by adding red elements to enhance the sports atmosphere. At the same time, an exclusive car nameplate will be displayed in the car, which is used to display the serial number of TYPE R in the Chinese market.

In terms of power, the new Civic TYPE R continues to be equipped with a 2.0T four-cylinder high-power engine model K20C1, with a maximum power of 300 horsepower and a peak torque of 420 Nm; the transmission system is matched with a 6-speed manual gearbox and equipped with a front axle LSD limit Slip differential. According to the official statement, the new Civic Type R is optimized for urban road conditions, and the engine can obtain maximum torque at a relatively low speed range of 2600rpm to 4000rpm. The all-new turbocharger also has optimized turbine blades to produce more pressure, greater range and greater potency.