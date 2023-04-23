Home » Claudia Ruggeri, only towel and nothing more… Photos
Claudia Ruggeri, only towel and nothing more… Photos

by admin
Ruggeri is comfortably lying on the bed and her body is “covered” only by the towel

Claudia Ruggeri she is a showgirl much loved by Italians: the numbers she boasts on social networks certainly testify to this. The people of the web are literally in love with her: everyone follows her with deep admiration and passion. Fans look forward to new posts every day: the Roman woman, in fact, publishes extraordinary content with great frequency.

All these years, the native of Roma she achieved popularity thanks to the ‘Next another’ program: in the Bonolis show, Ruggeri often shocks viewers with illegal outfits. On Instagram, the 39-year-old places heart-pounding images in which she showcases her spectacular curves. A little while ago, for example, she showed up with only a towel: the vision obviously ignited spirits on the web.

Claudia always stunning on social networks: the wonderful presenter – as we read on www.sportnews.eu – he delights fans every day with red dot images in which he also shows off his most hidden sides. Endowed with an absurd beauty and a monumental physique, the 39-year-old still today decided to make her followers dizzy with a phenomenal photograph.

Ruggeri is comfortably lying on the bed and her body is “covered” only by the towel. The risk of a sell-out is just around the corner: users look at this fiery content with deep admiration. The Miss of ‘Next another is certainly not new to this type of images: every day, the splendid Roman shows her entire hot repertoire. Web still in tilt: followers can thank her again.

