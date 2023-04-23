Home » Ben Rotenberg attacked Novak Djokovic and was defended by Tenis Sandgren | Sports
World

Ben Rotenberg attacked Novak Djokovic and was defended by Tenis Sandgren | Sports

by admin
Ben Rotenberg attacked Novak Djokovic and was defended by Tenis Sandgren | Sports

Ben Rotenberg attacked Novak Djokovic again, and now Tennis Sandgren gave him a lesson…

Izvor: YouTube/cgtnsportsscene/ATP Tour/Screenshot

Ben Rothenberg can’t stand Novak Djokovic and he doesn’t hide it. He often publicly criticizes him, whenever he has the chance he tries to turn things on the negative side. He did the same now, after Novak’s defeat by Dusan Lajović. He failed, as Tenis Sandgren took him to the ground.

After that defeat, Rotenberg took to Twitter and wrote that “Between matches, Djokovic visited the pseudo-archaeologist Semir Osmanagić, who claims that the pyramids of Bosnia emit strong energy“. The announcement was also seen by the American tennis player, so he decided to put it down with two words.”Sounds great“, Sandgren wrote and received messages of support from fans of the Serbian ace.

Novak has been struggling with an elbow injury for some time and will not play at the Masters in Madrid because of that. He withdrew from the competition in the Spanish capital and will try to heal the injury. After Spain comes the Masters in Rome (from May 10 to 21), then Roland Garros (from May 28 to June 11).

You may also like

UK to test emergency alert service with millions...

Pokey LaFarge will bring his roots sounds to...

Germany lacks 100,000 workers Info

series a empoli inter | Sport

The ‘return’ to the large numbers of Forza...

XBB.1.16 Local cases doubled within a week, and...

“Take a couple of jars and detergents”

“Is it true that you were an escort...

Udinese-Cremonese / Official formations: Success starter, Beto on...

Costel Gâlcă abolishes Gigi Becali

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy