Ben Rotenberg attacked Novak Djokovic and was defended by Tenis Sandgren | Sports

Ben Rotenberg attacked Novak Djokovic again, and now Tennis Sandgren gave him a lesson…

Ben Rothenberg can’t stand Novak Djokovic and he doesn’t hide it. He often publicly criticizes him, whenever he has the chance he tries to turn things on the negative side. He did the same now, after Novak’s defeat by Dusan Lajović. He failed, as Tenis Sandgren took him to the ground.

After that defeat, Rotenberg took to Twitter and wrote that “Between matches, Djokovic visited the pseudo-archaeologist Semir Osmanagić, who claims that the pyramids of Bosnia emit strong energy“. The announcement was also seen by the American tennis player, so he decided to put it down with two words.”Sounds great“, Sandgren wrote and received messages of support from fans of the Serbian ace.

Novak has been struggling with an elbow injury for some time and will not play at the Masters in Madrid because of that. He withdrew from the competition in the Spanish capital and will try to heal the injury. After Spain comes the Masters in Rome (from May 10 to 21), then Roland Garros (from May 28 to June 11).