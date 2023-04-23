Milan-Lecce on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

The numbers of Milan and Lecce
In the 33 previous ones of Serie A against the Lecceil Milan they have only lost twice, the last one dating back to 1 April 2006. Lecce’s only victory at Milan was on 19 October 1997. Milan have drawn in their last two league matches after a Champions League round and in general they have drawn in three of the last five Serie A matches. Starting from the 24th matchday of the 2022/23 Serie A, Lecce is the team that has recorded the most defeats (six), the fewest points (one) and the worst difference goals (-8, two goals scored, 10 conceded) in the competition. Rafael Leão he has scored in two of the three matches against Lecce in Serie A, scoring in the most recent two: the yellow and red team is the one against which it boasts the best goals/minutes played ratio between
those faced at least twice in the competition (one goal every 90 minutes). Stefano Pioli e Marco Baroni they have met on three occasions as coaches in Serie A, one draw and one win for each side.
According to Sky-DAZN
Where to see Milan-Lecce
The match between Milan e Leccevalid for the 31st day of Serie Awill be broadcast Sunday 23 April at 18.00 live on the app by DAZN, available in the Sky Q App section. Sky Q subscribers (via satellite or via internet) who are also DAZN customers, will be able to access the DAZN offer also with voice control, using the “Open DAZN” command, conveniently in one place and with a single device, without having to change the remote control . The match is also visible on ZONA DAZN, available on channel 214 of the Sky remote control. To view the ZONA DAZN channel, DAZN customers must subscribe to a specific option available within the “my account” area on dazn.com. To subscribe to DAZN and activate the option to watch the ZONA DAZN channel on Sky, go to dazn.com/sky and follow the instructions for subscribing.