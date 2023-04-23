Milan-Lecce on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

The numbers of Milan and Lecce

In the 33 previous ones of Serie A against the Lecceil Milan they have only lost twice, the last one dating back to 1 April 2006. Lecce’s only victory at Milan was on 19 October 1997. Milan have drawn in their last two league matches after a Champions League round and in general they have drawn in three of the last five Serie A matches. Starting from the 24th matchday of the 2022/23 Serie A, Lecce is the team that has recorded the most defeats (six), the fewest points (one) and the worst difference goals (-8, two goals scored, 10 conceded) in the competition. Rafael Leão he has scored in two of the three matches against Lecce in Serie A, scoring in the most recent two: the yellow and red team is the one against which it boasts the best goals/minutes played ratio between

those faced at least twice in the competition (one goal every 90 minutes). Stefano Pioli e Marco Baroni they have met on three occasions as coaches in Serie A, one draw and one win for each side.