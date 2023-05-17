Gravel bike means thirst for adventure and offers many opportunities and completely new possibilities to get off paved roads and explore new places. The Außerfern in Tyrol, in the heart of the Alps, offers an almost infinite potential of trail networks, accommodation in all categories, excellent cuisine, many opportunities to reach the region sustainably, countless leisure offers. During a bike tour through Tyrol you come across many refuges, magical natural sites and bathing lakes. The cycle path network is perfectly developed and well signposted: in addition to gravel, Tyrol stands out for its downhill and mtb routes.

The Außerfern in Tyrol is the first 100% gravel-friendly region

The Außerfern (i.e le quattro regionsi tirolesi Lechtal, nature park region Reutte, Tannheimer Tal and Tiroler Zugspitz Arena) is the premier destination for gravel cyclists. Under the name Gravel.Tirol the four territories have joined forces to form the first gravel bike region in Tyrol.

In the Tannheimer Tal

During the varied tour in the Tannheimer Tal you touch the Haldensee lake and climb to the top of the Krinnenspitze pedaling accompanied by so much adrenaline. Although this route requires good physical condition due to the almost 1,000 meters of altitude difference, one is rewarded with a fantastic view of the Tannheimer Tal valley.

In the Lechtal valley

In the Lechtal valley, on the other hand, the route is a round trip for nature lovers. Along the Lech stream, the route leads without strenuous ascents on beautiful paths, between the Lechtal valley, Häselgehr and Weißenbach. With almost 42 kilometers and 240 meters of altitude difference, this pleasure tour is also ideal for beginners who are approaching gravel and experimenting with dirt.

Sterrato a Imst: An absolute insider tip for gravel cyclists is the sunny Holzleitnensattel Alpine pass. On this tour around the Tschirgant (2,370 m), nature lovers cycle on well-signposted cycle paths: first you reach the Holzleitensattel saddle and then continue through the larch forest and wide alpine meadows up to Mötz. Fantastic views of the Gurgltal and the Mieminger Kette mountains are guaranteed. Back in Imst, continue on the famous Inn cycle path.

Overnight stay in a zero-star hotel: where cross-country skiers make their rounds in winter, a true Eldorado for all gravel cyclists extends from spring to autumn: on the circuit around Seefeld, it rapidly descends beyond national borders to Mittenwald, Germany. After a coffee break, the trail leads parallel to the picturesque Leutascher Geisterklamm gorge, back into Tyrol, and along the Leutascher Ache before returning to Seefeld via the Wildmoos landscape conservation area. The “White Horse Inn” in Leutasch is located on the road and was built by the Italian Roberto Werk in 2005: it is an oasis of intimacy, where no stars appear despite the high gastronomic level. “The stars are worn by the guests themselves” – this is their credo.

Il Thiersee-Runde

Prima gravel biking and then dive into a mountain lake: new opportunities also open up in eastern Tyrol. The Thiersee-Runde is now one of the hottest spots. After a detour across the Bavarian border, along the idyllic Brandenberger Ache through the Kaiserklamm gorge up to the starting point. In the summer months, a lake full of fish, fed by the best spring waters, awaits off-road cyclists in the middle of the Brandenberg Alps: here is the fantastic Thiersee lake.

Origin of gravel biking in Tyrol

Gravel biking is the absolute cycling trend of the last few years. This form of cycling has only recently made the leap into the general public. The story dates back to 1970. Andreas Wieser, pioneer in the health sector and passionate cycle tourer, is considered one of the founders of gravel biking in Tyrol: “In the 1970s we called it a cross-country unicycle: regardless of the terrain and in any weather, we were outdoors pedalling. It was a reliable life partner, with all the features of a road bike for a comfortable and fast ride, and also on gravel and dirt it offered excellent performance – perfect for adventure and ideal for fitness training even during the cold months .”

In 2021 comes the boom. Bicycle sales in Austria exceeded one billion euros in turnover for the first time, and 13,000 gravel bikes were sold in the same year alone, an increase in turnover of 38%. In gravel biking, the focus is not on performance, but rather on a thirst for adventure and a sense of community and activity in nature. Tyrol as a central cycling destination in the Alps in the heart of Europe with individual accommodation offers all this.

Downhill e Mountainbike in Tirolo

Tyrol is a paradise for mountain bikers, with breathtaking mountain landscapes, varied terrain and well-developed trail networks. Above all, the combination of challenging terrain, safety, respect for nature, challenge, landscape and infrastructure offers mountain bikers unforgettable moments. Whether rooted forest trails or stony high mountain trails, they all have one thing in common for downhill enthusiasts: the “adrenaline-pumping speed” of the descent, the feeling of freedom and community. The numerous routes in Tyrol make the region the Mecca of cycling in Europe. Just think of the selection of over 330 kilometers of single trails that make you dream of the next adventure on narrow and dizzying paths.

The fabulous 5 Great Trails of the Außerfern in Tyrol

I 5 Great Trails in the Außerfern in Tyrol know how to inspire both beginners and expertseach trail has different characteristics, to satisfy the desire to test one’s skills.

Plamort trail in Nauders: here the fun never ends: you can experience challenging rocky passages and adrenaline-pumping descents.

length: 5.5 km | altitude difference downhill: 735 meters | difficulty: medium)

Fleckalm Trail in the Kitzbühel Alps: characterized by many curves, this trail promises many emotions.

length: 7.1 km | altitude difference downhill: 1,100 meters | difficulty: medium

High trail a Serfaus: The Högtrail is a flow trail suitable for everyone, appreciated by both beginners and experts.

length: 3.8 km | altitude difference downhill: 320 meters | difficulty: easy

Peter Sagan Trail in East Tyrol: of medium difficulty, this trail also offers the possibility of making a detour to the “Welcome to the Jungle” route.

length: 4.9 km | altitude difference downhill: 560 meters | difficulty: medium

Fernar Trail in the Ötztal Alps: technically demanding and highly scenic: for already trained gravel enthusiasts with technical skills.

length: 6km | altitude difference downhill: 823 meters | difficulty: difficult

