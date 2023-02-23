Michael Crichton, Tucker Carlson and Monsignor Viganò: this is why Green Culture is the new religion of urban atheists

L’contemporary humanity it sucks, it perceives itself as an animal species at the top of the food chain, nothing different, nothing more. In the February 10th episode, the Fox TV host Tucker Carlson presented a bold and suggestive thesis: in the Western world climate activism has become one religion.

This is the textual translation of his speech: “Perhaps you will remember a writer called Michael Crichton. She was a force of American entertainment. He was a novelist. He was a producer cinematic. He has produced a flood of successful films and books: “The Andromeda strain”, “Jurassic Park” and so on, but he was also – and this is less remembered – a very wise political philosopher.

Twenty years ago, before I died, Michael Crichton lectured in San Francisco on the climate crisis and in that speech he described climate activism as the religion – not a political movement, a religion – of urban atheists, people who rejected every aspect of Judaism and Christianity.

The climate activistswithout saying it aloud, they had created a religionwith all the characteristics that can be recognized in any conventional religion. They had their Eden, which would have been the world before the settlers arrived. They would have had their original sin, because every religion has one. In their case, it would be the Industrial Revolution and, because of that original sin, they believed that a catastrophe was coming, an end times, and according to them, the end times was a climate catastrophe.

