Climate change, there are 105 ways to invest through ETFs

Investing in climate change. The narrative linked to the floods in Emilia Romagna have relaunched the theme in Italy as well. Investment houses, however, have moved ahead, especially after the Paris climate accords and even before the Kyoto Protocol. The accords stipulate that global temperatures should not rise more than 1.5 degrees above previous industrial levels. To achieve this goal, the use of fossil fuels has been greatly reduced and all other various sources must be managed sustainably. All of this is also a responsibility of the companies.

In recent years, 105 ETFs have been created that invest in the 83 climate change indices currently on the market

Index providers can assess how companies impact the environment through their activities. Typically, these indices are less stringent than many other sustainability indices where the provider of the indices also considers social and governance criteria. Let’s add that climate change indices and ETFs are in great demand by investment funds, insurance companies and pension funds.