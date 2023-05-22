Climate change, there are 105 ways to invest through ETFs
Investing in climate change. The narrative linked to the floods in Emilia Romagna have relaunched the theme in Italy as well. Investment houses, however, have moved ahead, especially after the Paris climate accords and even before the Kyoto Protocol. The accords stipulate that global temperatures should not rise more than 1.5 degrees above previous industrial levels. To achieve this goal, the use of fossil fuels has been greatly reduced and all other various sources must be managed sustainably. All of this is also a responsibility of the companies.
In recent years, 105 ETFs have been created that invest in the 83 climate change indices currently on the market
Index providers can assess how companies impact the environment through their activities. Typically, these indices are less stringent than many other sustainability indices where the provider of the indices also considers social and governance criteria. Let’s add that climate change indices and ETFs are in great demand by investment funds, insurance companies and pension funds.
|Manager
ISIN
|Sun. from
bottom
in mln €
|Expenses
in %
|Use of profits
|Domicile of the fund
|Amundi Euro iSTOXX Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)LU2182388582
|77
|0,18% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Amundi Index MSCI Emerging ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C)LU2109787049
|45
|0,20% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR EUR (C)LU1681042609
|1.664
|0,12% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C)LU1437016543
|374
|0,15% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR EUR (D)LU1737653045
|24
|0,15% p.a.
|Distribution
|Luxembourg
|Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)LU2182388319
|9
|0,18% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR (C)LU2130768844
|17
|0,18% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Amundi MSCI Europe Small Cap ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF AccLU1681041544
|14
|0,23% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF DistLU2300294746
|50
|0,15% p.a.
|Distribution
|Luxembourg
|Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF DR EUR (C)LU1602144732
|179
|0,45% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|16
|0,45%
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF Hedged EUR (C)LU2490201840
|34
|0,20% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Amundi MSCI Pacific ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF DistLU2572257397
|173
|0,45% p.a.
|Distribution
|Luxembourg
|Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR – USD (C)LU2182388400
|234
|0,25% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR EUR (C)LU1602144229
|779
|0,25% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR USD (C)LU1602144492
|11
|0,25% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|AXA IM ACT Climate Equity UCITS ETF EUR Hedged AccIE000E66LX20
|133
|0,70% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|AXA IM ACT Climate Equity UCITS ETF USD AccIE000Z8BHG02
|213
|0,70% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 Europe UCITS ETFLU1377382368
|673
|0,30% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 Eurozone PAB UCITS ETF Cap EURLU2194448267
|7
|0,30% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 300 World PAB UCITS ETF AccLU2194449075
|3
|0,30% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Franklin MSCI China Paris Aligned Climate UCITS ETFIE000EBPC0Z7
|16
|0,22% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|Franklin MSCI Emerging Markets Paris Aligned Climate UCITS ETFIE000QLV3SY5
|5
|0,18% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|Franklin S&P 500 Paris Aligned Climate UCITS ETFIE00BMDPBZ72
|127
|0,07% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|Franklin STOXX Europe 600 Paris Aligned Climate UCITS ETFIE00BMDPBY65
|30
|0,15% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|Goldman Sachs Paris-Aligned Climate World Equity UCITS ETF USD (Acc)IE000HPBRE54
|5
|0,24% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|HANetf iClima Global Decarbonisation Enablers UCITS ETFIE00BNC1F287
|45
|0,65% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|HSBC MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETFIE000XFORJ80
|14
|0,25% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|HSBC MSCI Emerging Markets Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETFIE000FNVOB27
|20
|0,18% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|HSBC MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF EUR AccIE00BP2C0316
|14
|0,15% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|HSBC MSCI Japan Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETFIE000UU299V4
|11
|0,18% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|HSBC MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF USD AccIE00BP2C1S34
|24
|0,12% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|HSBC MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETFIE00BP2C1V62
|338
|0,18% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF AccIE000PJL7R74
|61
|0,19% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|Invesco MSCI Europe ESG Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF AccIE000TI21P14
|39
|0,16% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|Invesco MSCI Japan ESG Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF AccIE000I8IKC59
|236
|0,19% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|Invesco MSCI USA ESG Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF AccIE000RLUE8E9
|281
|0,09% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|Invesco MSCI World ESG Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF AccIE000V93BNU0
|2
|0,19% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|Invesco Quantitative Strategies Global Equity Low Volatility Low Carbon UCITS ETF AccIE000N42HDP2
|3
|0,25% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|Invesco Quantitative Strategies Global Equity Low Volatility Low Carbon UCITS ETF EUR PfHdg AccIE000XIBT2R7
|37
|0,30% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|iShares MSCI EMU Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF EUR (Acc)IE00BL6K8D99
|1.023
|0,15% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|iShares MSCI EMU Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF EUR (Dist)IE000FOSCLU1
|1
|0,15% p.a.
|Distribution
|Ireland
|iShares MSCI Europe Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF EUR (Acc)IE00BL6K8C82
|4
|0,15% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|iShares MSCI Europe Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF EUR (Dist)IE000HH3SU50
|26
|0,15% p.a.
|Distribution
|Ireland
|iShares MSCI World Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF USD (Acc)IE00BMXC7W70
|51
|0,20% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|iShares MSCI World Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF USD (Dist)IE00BN92ZL31
|47
|0,20% p.a.
|Distribution
|Ireland
|iShares S&P 500 Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF USD (Acc)IE00BMXC7V63
|80
|0,07% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|JPMorgan Carbon Transition China Equity (CTB) UCITS ETFIE000G3A6RN7
|5
|0,35% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|JPMorgan Carbon Transition Global Equity UCITS ETF EUR Hedged (acc)IE000W95TAE6
|1
|0,19% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|JPMorgan Carbon Transition Global Equity UCITS ETF USD (acc)IE00BMDWYZ92
|632
|0,19% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|L&G Asia Pacific ex Japan ESG Exclusions Paris Aligned UCITS ETF USD Accumulating ETFIE000Z9UVQ99
|5
|0,16% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|L&G Europe ESG Exclusions Paris Aligned UCITS ETF EUR AccumulatingIE00BKLTRN76
|92
|0,16% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|L&G Japan ESG Exclusions Paris Aligned UCITS ETF USD Accumulating ETFIE000HLUHPT1
|2
|0,16% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|L&G US ESG Exclusions Paris Aligned UCITS ETF USD AccumulatingIE00BKLWY790
|856
|0,12% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Ireland
|Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF – AccLU2056738144
|60
|0,25% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF AccLU0908501058
|252
|0,12% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF DistLU0908501132
|22
|0,12% p.a.
|Distribution
|Luxembourg
|Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF – AccLU2056738490
|5
|0,15% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF – DistFR0010296061
|980
|0,09% p.a.
|Distribution
|France
|Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF – AccLU2055175025
|26
|0,15% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF – AccLU2056739464
|190
|0,20% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF – AccLU2198883410
|405
|0,07% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF – AccLU2198884491
|23
|0,18% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Eurozone Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF – AccLU2195226068
|1.473
|0,20% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF – AccLU2198882362
|195
|0,20% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Ossiam Bloomberg Asia Pacific ex Japan PAB NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR)LU2491210618
|105
|0,29% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Ossiam Bloomberg Eurozone PAB NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR)LU1847674733
|273
|0,17% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Ossiam Bloomberg Japan PAB NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR)LU1655103643
|1
|0,19% p.a.
|Accumulation
|Luxembourg
|Ossiam Bloomberg Japan PAB NR UCITS ETF H1C (EUR Hedged)LU1655103726
