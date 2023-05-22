Home » Climate change, there are 105 ways to invest through ETFs
Climate change, there are 105 ways to invest through ETFs

Investing in climate change. The narrative linked to the floods in Emilia Romagna have relaunched the theme in Italy as well. Investment houses, however, have moved ahead, especially after the Paris climate accords and even before the Kyoto Protocol. The accords stipulate that global temperatures should not rise more than 1.5 degrees above previous industrial levels. To achieve this goal, the use of fossil fuels has been greatly reduced and all other various sources must be managed sustainably. All of this is also a responsibility of the companies.

In recent years, 105 ETFs have been created that invest in the 83 climate change indices currently on the market
Index providers can assess how companies impact the environment through their activities. Typically, these indices are less stringent than many other sustainability indices where the provider of the indices also considers social and governance criteria. Let’s add that climate change indices and ETFs are in great demand by investment funds, insurance companies and pension funds.

Manager
ISIN		 Sun. from
bottom
in mln €		 Expenses
in %		 Use of profits Domicile of the fund
Amundi Euro iSTOXX Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)LU2182388582 77 0,18% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C)LU2109787049 45 0,20% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR EUR (C)LU1681042609 1.664 0,12% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C)LU1437016543 374 0,15% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR EUR (D)LU1737653045 24 0,15% p.a. Distribution Luxembourg
Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)LU2182388319 9 0,18% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR (C)LU2130768844 17 0,18% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Amundi MSCI Europe Small Cap ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF AccLU1681041544 14 0,23% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF DistLU2300294746 50 0,15% p.a. Distribution Luxembourg
Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF DR EUR (C)LU1602144732 179 0,45% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF Hedged EUR (C)LU2490201840 34 0,20% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Amundi MSCI Pacific ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF DistLU2572257397 173 0,45% p.a. Distribution Luxembourg
Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR – USD (C)LU2182388400 234 0,25% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR EUR (C)LU1602144229 779 0,25% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR USD (C)LU1602144492 11 0,25% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
AXA IM ACT Climate Equity UCITS ETF EUR Hedged AccIE000E66LX20 133 0,70% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
AXA IM ACT Climate Equity UCITS ETF USD AccIE000Z8BHG02 213 0,70% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 Europe UCITS ETFLU1377382368 673 0,30% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 Eurozone PAB UCITS ETF Cap EURLU2194448267 7 0,30% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 300 World PAB UCITS ETF AccLU2194449075 3 0,30% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Franklin MSCI China Paris Aligned Climate UCITS ETFIE000EBPC0Z7 16 0,22% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
Franklin MSCI Emerging Markets Paris Aligned Climate UCITS ETFIE000QLV3SY5 5 0,18% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
Franklin S&P 500 Paris Aligned Climate UCITS ETFIE00BMDPBZ72 127 0,07% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
Franklin STOXX Europe 600 Paris Aligned Climate UCITS ETFIE00BMDPBY65 30 0,15% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
Goldman Sachs Paris-Aligned Climate World Equity UCITS ETF USD (Acc)IE000HPBRE54 5 0,24% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
HANetf iClima Global Decarbonisation Enablers UCITS ETFIE00BNC1F287 45 0,65% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
HSBC MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETFIE000XFORJ80 14 0,25% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
HSBC MSCI Emerging Markets Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETFIE000FNVOB27 20 0,18% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
HSBC MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF EUR AccIE00BP2C0316 14 0,15% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
HSBC MSCI Japan Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETFIE000UU299V4 11 0,18% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
HSBC MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF USD AccIE00BP2C1S34 24 0,12% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
HSBC MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETFIE00BP2C1V62 338 0,18% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF AccIE000PJL7R74 61 0,19% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
Invesco MSCI Europe ESG Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF AccIE000TI21P14 39 0,16% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
Invesco MSCI Japan ESG Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF AccIE000I8IKC59 236 0,19% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
Invesco MSCI USA ESG Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF AccIE000RLUE8E9 281 0,09% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
Invesco MSCI World ESG Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF AccIE000V93BNU0 2 0,19% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
Invesco Quantitative Strategies Global Equity Low Volatility Low Carbon UCITS ETF AccIE000N42HDP2 3 0,25% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
Invesco Quantitative Strategies Global Equity Low Volatility Low Carbon UCITS ETF EUR PfHdg AccIE000XIBT2R7 37 0,30% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
iShares MSCI EMU Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF EUR (Acc)IE00BL6K8D99 1.023 0,15% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
iShares MSCI EMU Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF EUR (Dist)IE000FOSCLU1 1 0,15% p.a. Distribution Ireland
iShares MSCI Europe Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF EUR (Acc)IE00BL6K8C82 4 0,15% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
iShares MSCI Europe Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF EUR (Dist)IE000HH3SU50 26 0,15% p.a. Distribution Ireland
iShares MSCI World Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF USD (Acc)IE00BMXC7W70 51 0,20% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
iShares MSCI World Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF USD (Dist)IE00BN92ZL31 47 0,20% p.a. Distribution Ireland
iShares S&P 500 Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF USD (Acc)IE00BMXC7V63 80 0,07% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
JPMorgan Carbon Transition China Equity (CTB) UCITS ETFIE000G3A6RN7 5 0,35% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
JPMorgan Carbon Transition Global Equity UCITS ETF EUR Hedged (acc)IE000W95TAE6 1 0,19% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
JPMorgan Carbon Transition Global Equity UCITS ETF USD (acc)IE00BMDWYZ92 632 0,19% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
L&G Asia Pacific ex Japan ESG Exclusions Paris Aligned UCITS ETF USD Accumulating ETFIE000Z9UVQ99 5 0,16% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
L&G Europe ESG Exclusions Paris Aligned UCITS ETF EUR AccumulatingIE00BKLTRN76 92 0,16% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
L&G Japan ESG Exclusions Paris Aligned UCITS ETF USD Accumulating ETFIE000HLUHPT1 2 0,16% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
L&G US ESG Exclusions Paris Aligned UCITS ETF USD AccumulatingIE00BKLWY790 856 0,12% p.a. Accumulation Ireland
Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF – AccLU2056738144 60 0,25% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF AccLU0908501058 252 0,12% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF DistLU0908501132 22 0,12% p.a. Distribution Luxembourg
Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF – AccLU2056738490 5 0,15% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF – DistFR0010296061 980 0,09% p.a. Distribution France
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF – AccLU2055175025 26 0,15% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF – AccLU2056739464 190 0,20% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF – AccLU2198883410 405 0,07% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF – AccLU2198884491 23 0,18% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Eurozone Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF – AccLU2195226068 1.473 0,20% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF – AccLU2198882362 195 0,20% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Ossiam Bloomberg Asia Pacific ex Japan PAB NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR)LU2491210618 105 0,29% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Ossiam Bloomberg Eurozone PAB NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR)LU1847674733 273 0,17% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Ossiam Bloomberg Japan PAB NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR)LU1655103643 1 0,19% p.a. Accumulation Luxembourg
Ossiam Bloomberg Japan PAB NR UCITS ETF H1C (EUR Hedged)LU1655103726
The article Climate change, there are 105 ways to invest through ETFs comes from Truth and Business.

