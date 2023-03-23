Home Business Closing comments: GEM index rose 0.83%, chip stocks exploded
Closing comments: GEM index rose 0.83%, chip stocks exploded

Securities Times e company news, today’s three major indexes fluctuated upward in the afternoon, and collectively closed up. As of the close, the Prev Index rose 0.64%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.94%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.83%. On the disk, chip stocks exploded. VeriSilicon-U and Jingjiawei had a 20% daily limit, Biwin Storage hit the daily limit in the market, and many stocks such as GigaDevice and Inspur Information had their daily limit. In addition, the software service sector strengthened in the afternoon, Flush rose more than 18%, Jinshan Office and other stocks rose more than 10%, HKUST Xunfei rose by the limit; construction, insurance, securities and other industries saw the largest gains; hotel catering, media entertainment, household goods, etc. The sector weakened. Nearly 2,800 stocks in the two cities still fell, with a total turnover of more than one trillion yuan.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

