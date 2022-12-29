Listen to the audio version of the article

Coffee with ochratoxin, chocolate with salmonella, frankfurters with listeria bacteria. Every year, in manufacturing plants there is always some error lurking along the food safety chain. And when the ASL notices it, the report is made to the Ministry of Health, which issues a recall measure. The latest, signed on 23 December, involved Trombetta-branded and Consilia-branded espresso capsules. In the first case, there are three different lots with a deadline of 07/02/2024: two of Caffè Trombetta “Zio d’America” compatible espresso capsules produced in the Pomezia (Rome) plant, and a lot of Caffè Trombetta Arabica capsules. In the second case, it is a consignment of Consilia Espresso Arabica pods with a deadline of 04/02/2024 that is recalled. For both, the reason is the discovery of abnormal traces of ochratoxin, a mycotoxin naturally produced by some molds which is extremely resistant and dangerous for health, especially for the kidneys.

Day against food waste, 17% end up in the trash

The most frequent risks

But how many dangers have we run this year on our tables? According to the Ministry of Health website, 2022 was not the record year of food recalls: in fact, the black shirt goes to 2021, with 405 orders issued. This year we are “only” at 278, the second worst since 2018 to date. Fewer calls therefore, but on the other hand some of these cases have been quite sensational. The most striking is undoubtedly the one involving the Ferrero Kinder line. Just before Easter, one of the most crucial moments for chocolate sales, the multinational from Alba had to recall some series of Kinder Sorpresa and Schoko-Bons eggs produced in Belgium. In its factory in Arlon, the health authorities had found traces of salmonella, a contamination that cost Ferrero not only the withdrawal of chocolates in various European countries, but also damage to its image during one of the peak periods for chocolate purchases. The offending plant had to suffer a month-long stop: closed on April 8, it only obtained authorization to reopen its doors in mid-June.

From Listeria to histamine

The other case that received a lot of attention from the national press was the withdrawal of frankfurters potentially contaminated by listeria, which in October would have caused the death of at least 4 people and dozens of hospitalizations for poisoning throughout Italy. The offending producer is the Tre Valli Agricultural Cooperative of Verona, which however also produces under the Wudy Aia, Golosino Negroni and Eurospin brands. For none of these products, however, the official provision was triggered by the Ministry of Health, but it was a voluntary recall by the manufacturer itself.

Cured meats and cheeses appear frequently in the list of foods banned this year: last month, again due to the possible presence of the listeria bacterium, Veroni mortadella was recalled; the German supermarket chain Aldi returned a batch of Milano salami due to the possible presence of salmonella; Lidl’s truffle-seasoned pecorino was stopped for listeria; the Président goat logs have been recalled due to the potential presence of metal pieces. Three taleggio brands have been stopped due to the risk that they contain traces of Escherichia coli: Casarrigoni, Pascoli del Fattore and Terre d’Italia.

Finally, among the food products most exposed to the risk of contamination are canned fish. The recall also affected a brand known as Mareblu, which also a few days ago had to order the precautionary withdrawal of some anchovy fillets due to the possible presence of high percentages of histamine, a molecule that can cause serious breathing difficulties and palpitations. All Mareblu fillets mentioned were produced in Peru by the Consorcio Compañía americana de conservas group. The marinated anchovies of the Opramolla, Artigiana Sud and Corcione Ingross brands were instead withdrawn due to the presence of live Anisakis larvae.