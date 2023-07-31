Colombo, Atalanta on the jewel of Milan: heir to Hojlund outright

Lorenzo Colombo (photo Lapresse), Atalanta and Cagliari on the Milan forward

Transfer market, Atalanta on Lorenzo Colombo of Milan

Surprise move by Atalanta after the sale of Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United (75 million + 10 bonus). La Dea, who has already taken the 21-year-old from the Ivory Coast El Bilal Toure from Almeria for 28 million fixed plus 3 in bonuses (and a percentage on the next resale), he wants another striker to complete the offensive department. And the lights of the Orobic club suddenly turned on the jewel of Milan, Lorenzo Colombo.

The real news on the market, however, is not so much the attention on the 21-year-old AC Milan centre-forward (fresh from the good season with Lecce (33 appearances and 5 goals in Serie A), but from the fact that Atalanta wants him outright. A move that could upset the race for the young Milan striker in which Ranieri’s Cagliari is strong (Lapadula will be knocked out for a few months after the ankle injury) and in which there are other Serie A clubs (Verona, Frosinone, Lecce) .

Yunus Musah to Milan: it’s done. The 20-year-old American midfielder (Italian passport) arrives from Valencia for around 20 million euros, the signature within 24-48 hours. The arrival of a central midfielder with playmaking skills should not be excluded from a Rossoneri perspective.

Difficult to snatch Lorenzo Colombo from Milan outright (unless perhaps an offer that includes a Rossoneri repurchase), but Atalanta tries. Certainly the club based in via Aldo Rossi is evaluating a loan to gain more experience in Serie A and his departure possibly combined with some transfers (primarily Messias-Besiktas with Rebic or Turin but without the arrival of Singo at Milan, Origi on which there are Arabs) could open on the arrival of a deputy Giroud.

Milan transfer market, Lorenzo Colombo and Alejo Veliz

The hot name in Milan remains that of Alejo Veliz, 19-year-old Argentinian from Rosario Central (15 million clause), considered a potential crack overseas and author of 11 goals in 22 appearances last season. On him there is also the Turin that presented an official offer to the Buenos Aires club (refused). “Gino’s transfer to Florence (Gino Infantino transferred to Fiorentina, ed.) gives us some fresh air, improves our economic situation, fills our coffers until next year. And this is why, now, our Our intention is to have Alejo Véliz stay here with us at the Gigante de Arroyito until December,” said the president of Rosario Central. But the feeling is that faced with an offer of around 12-13 million, the deal can be concluded.

Milan transfer market, left back and central defender in the sights

In addition to the possible arrival of the attacker, the Milan is also working on a young central defender to complete the squad, after the loan of Matteo Gabbia to Villarreal (will not be Facundo Gonzales after the Juventus blitz, beware of Maxime Esteveleft-footed centre-back born in 2002 from Montpellier) and a left-back when he starts Fode Ballo-Toure: the court of Fulham has vanished on the Frenchman (the player declined the offer) and a couple of Italian leads (Bologna and Sassuolo) and one foreign (Wered Bremen) remain. Luca Pellegrini of Juventus (but the 15 million price keeps Milan away), Riccardo Calafiori from Basel (cost 4-5 million for the 21-year-old ex from Roma) e Emmanuel Valeri della Cremonese (even if he is more inclined to play 5), the tracks as vice-Theo Hernandez.

