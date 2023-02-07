Home Business Extraordinary European Council in Brussels
Business

Extraordinary European Council in Brussels

by admin
Extraordinary European Council in Brussels

The European Council will meet in Brussels for a summit to discuss Ukraine/Russia, economy e migration.

Leaders of EU member states will discuss the latest developments in relation to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the EU’s continued support for Ukraine.

The European Council will discuss migration and assess the implementation of its previous conclusions on a comprehensive approach to migration.

Cover photo EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

See also  Donghai Futures commented that the pig fell sharply: the price drop is expected to continue until next week

You may also like

ԴԴ׮ؿ – OFweekӹ

Poll, Italians reject Zelensky in Sanremo. 57% against

Final up slightly for Piazza Affari (+0.4%) waiting...

Beijing Market Supervision Bureau: Be alert to hype...

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio restyling: how they...

Fiera Milano launches Miba, an «alliance» for the...

Finecobank, growing results: landing in Germany at the...

Resolution 20 of 02/01/2023 – Cultural Institutes –...

Ferrari-Porsche, who will run the most on the...

Revelations on the Cospito-Pd case, Orlando’s response to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy