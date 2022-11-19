Listen to the audio version of the article

Rules to rebalance the market because no one can compete with e-commerce platforms. «The only certain fact, to date, is the wealth that emigrates from Italy through the large international e-commerce platforms, with which small shops are unable to compete. Black Friday and November promotions in general are anticipating Christmas and diverting it towards the web» stated Patrizia De Luise, president of Confesercenti, before presenting the report prepared by the association on Black Friday. «It is legitimate to ask whether it is necessary to guarantee greater market balance, rather than leaving everything as it is, witnessing, without intervening, the transformation and desertification of our cities, with the shop windows obscured by rented signs. It is a theme that, as Confesercenti, we want to forcefully raise. In some regions there is a ban on promotional sales in the 30 days preceding Christmas. A perhaps questionable prohibition; but is it possible that in November everything can be done? Do we want a market that truly protects competition, or do we prefer to let the web giants become monopolists? We finally have a ministry of businesses and Made in Italy, which also includes the network of local shops, a heritage and a feature of our economy, which must be protected like our products». According to the Confesercenti report, this year on the occasion of Black Friday, Italians will spend 3.3 billion with a budget of 261 euros per capita available to those 12.7 million consumers who have already decided to make at least one purchase during the black week friday. Purchases that in the vast majority of cases will be made online because only 29% will buy in a neighborhood store, of which 15% in a multi-brand neighborhood store, 14% in a mono-brand store. The rest of the purchases will be the prerogative of online divided between the multi-brand chain sites (43%) and the purchase directly on the manufacturers’ website (29%). A further 40% will also buy from the physical stores of large chains and 19% from supermarkets and hypermarkets. In short, the transfer of purchases to the platforms is consolidating, while little remains for physical retail, a fraction. Yet in 2022 families expect to buy products that 10 or 20 years ago were bought in stores. This year, at the top of the purchase intentions with 64% there are clothing, footwear and accessories. Consumer electronics and information technology products follow with 57%, while household appliances are at 41%. About a third will choose household products and 9% toys, books, cosmetics and perfumes. In just over one out of two cases these expenses are made to take advantage of the discounts but they are Christmas gifts. According to Confesercenti’s calculations, around 1.9 billion will be spent on these Christmas purchases in the next seven days. After all, it is difficult to resist the massive advertising campaigns that from November 1st accompany the Black Friday appointment which in fact lasts the whole month. A deluge of advertising and advance discounts made by platforms that led 9.7 million Italians, 31% of those who received an offer, to already make a purchase.