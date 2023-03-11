.

Düsseldorf (German news agency) – After tough negotiations, Deutsche Post and the Verdi union have agreed on a new collective agreement for around 160,000 employees. Both sides announced this on Saturday afternoon.

Among other things, the agreement provides for significant wage increases. Initially, employees and trainees are to receive a special payment to compensate for inflation totaling 3,000 euros over 15 months. Specifically, there should be a one-time payment of 1,020 euros net in April and then monthly of 180 euros net from May 2023 to March 2024. In addition, the monthly basic salaries of employees, trainees and students will be increased by 340 euros from April 1, 2024.

According to Verdi, this corresponds to an increase of 16.1 to eleven percent in the bottom three salary groups. The new collective agreement is to run until December 31, 2024. The wage agreement prevented further strikes. These had threatened after the clear majority of employees voted in favor of permanent work stoppages in a ballot.

At the same time, however, new negotiations had been agreed, which now led to a result. Next, the union will now initiate a ballot of the Verdi members of the company on the collective bargaining result.

HOME PAGE