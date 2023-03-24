By moving from Leipzig to Munich, Nagelsmann had already tripled his salary. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Staff via Getty

Bayern Munich has fired coach Julian Nagelsmann. The club could now owe him around 30 million euros in compensation because Nagelsmann’s contract would have run for three more years. Thanks to a special clause in his contract, the severance payment is staggered – so terminating before the end of the second year would be even more expensive for FC Bayern. Even the move from RB Leipzig to Bavaria increased Nagelsmann’s annual salary from three to eight million euros.

FC Bayern Munich has fired coach Julian Nagelsmann and hired Thomas Tuchel as the new Bayern coach. The separation is not without financial consequences for the club. The severance payment for Nagelsmann could cost the club around 30 million euros, the magazine reportedOnefootball„.

Nagelsmann’s contract would have run for three more years, which is why Nagelsmann received a severance payment of this magnitude. The exact amount is not known, but thanks to a special clause in his contract, the severance payments are staggered, the portal reports.fussball.news“. The staggering means that the severance payments would decrease with each contract year. A termination before the end of the second year would be all the more expensive.

Eight million euros annual salary as a Bayern coach

With an annual salary of eight million euros, Nagelsmann was already by far the highest-paid coach in the Bundesliga, according to “sports picture“. FC Bayern only got the 35-year-old coach from RB Leipzig for 25 million euros in the summer of 2021. The change was worth it, at least for the coach, because in Leipzig they only paid him three million euros.

Despite Nagelsmann’s hefty severance package, the club’s decision to sack him was made due to poor performance in recent games, reported picture. Even the perfect Champions League record this season could not save him. The Bayern bosses apparently also feared that Thomas Tuchel could quickly be poached by other clubs. Because that happened before in 2018, when Tuchel decided against the job as Bayern coach and for Paris Saint-Germain.

