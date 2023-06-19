Component quality insurance zero claim for five years!Astronergy won the first “Gold Trust Mark” from Lloyd’s Ariel Re-Polaris Solar PV Network

On June 15, Chint New Energy was awarded the first “Gold Trust Mark” award by Ariel Re (hereinafter referred to as “Lloyd’s Ariel Re”), a syndicate under Lloyd’s of London, a world-renowned insurance institution. The award ceremony was held at Chint Solar’s booth at Intersolar Europe 2023 in Munich, Germany.

“Gold Trust Mark” Awarding Ceremony

Lloyd’s of London (Lloyd’s) is one of the world‘s oldest insurance and reinsurance institutions, dedicated to providing customized solutions for complex insurance needs in various industries and fields. Ariel Re is a Lloyd’s of London syndicate dedicated to developing and underwriting energy efficiency risk products and global insurance solutions for the global clean energy market. During the five-year period of cooperation with Ariel Re of Lloyd’s in the long-term quality and power insurance of photovoltaic modules, Chint New Energy was awarded the certificate issued by Ariel Re of Lloyd’s for its reliable product performance of ASTRO series modules and zero insurance claim records in the past five years. “Gold Trust Mark” recognition.

Zhou Shengyong, General Manager of Chint New Energy Global Product Technical Services, said: “As a first-tier photovoltaic module supplier, Chint New Energy always puts product quality first, focuses on technological innovation and product performance improvement, and advocates the whole industry to pay more attention to products. Reliability and long-term use value. The ‘Gold Trust Mark’ honor is a recognition of our tireless efforts and the result of our continuous pursuit of excellence.”

As the first enterprise in the domestic photovoltaic industry to purchase long-term quality and power insurance for module products, Astronergy began to provide long-term power quality assurance services for photovoltaic modules in 2010, taking the lead in setting a benchmark for service and quality in the photovoltaic industry. Chint New Energy cooperates with insurance institutions to meet the diverse insurance needs of customers, and always insists on providing customers with more reliable products and services.

Jan Napiorkowski, global head of clean energy at Lloyd’s Ariel Re, said: “Based on the analysis of corporate financial stability, product quality and reliability management and other criteria, we believe that Astronergy is a reliable partner in the highly volatile photovoltaic market.” . In addition, he also mentioned that “the two parties have formulated a complete set of effective insurance solutions to meet the different insurance needs of customers, and serve every customer well with a complete process system.”

Astronergy adopts the industry’s advanced production equipment and leading TOPCon technology, combined with a strict quality management system, and promises to provide each customer with efficient, reliable and high-quality photovoltaic module products to meet the ever-growing energy demand and contribute to building a more Contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

