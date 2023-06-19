Without Messi, Argentina faces Indonesia: time, TV and formations

The Argentine National Team, without Lionel Messi and with several changes in the team, will face this Monday morning Indonesia at the closing of the Asia tour.

The match will be played from 9:30 at the Gelora Bung Karno, in Jakarta, and will be broadcast by the Public TV and TyC Sports.

After last Thursday’s victory against Australia 2-0, the coach Lionel Scaloni decided to release the captain Messinext to Angel Di Maria and Nicolás Otamendi.

Messi already started his vacation after a season that included winning the World Cup and also the bitter farewell to Paris Saint-Germain.

With these three casualties plus others four or five additional changes in training, the world champion will close the last FIFA double date in Indonesia, prior to the start of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

#MajorSelection See you tomorrow! Last game of the tour against Indonesia 🇮🇩 🚌💨💨 pic.twitter.com/MXmcaWDB3z — 🇦🇷 Argentina National Team ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) June 18, 2023

The “Scaloneta” will meet again in the middle of September for the start of the official competition that will be before Ecuadorin the Monumental stadium, and then before Bolivia in the height of La Paz.

The coach advanced in the previous press conference that he will do “seven or eight changes”, with respect to the team that started the victory over Australia with Messi’s great goal and Germán Pezzella’s header.

Although the alignment is not confirmed, there are three changes that are forced by the absences of Messi, Otamendi and Di Maria. in the arch Geronimo Rulli He could replace Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez and in the rest of the defense there are also variants.

With the drop of Gonzalo Montiel Due to injury, the only right-back on the squad is Nahuel Molina. The one who would get in as a central defender is ex-Boca Leonardo Balerdi and could make a pair with Facundo Medina or Germán Pezzella.

On the left side, the doubt remains between Marcos Acuna and Nicolas Tagliafico. in midfield Leandro Paredes would replace Enzo Fernandez they would be by your side Rodrigo DePaul and Giovani Lo Celsoalthough it could also be inserted Exequiel Palacios.

In the attack the return of Julian Alvarez and on the sides would be Lucas Ocampos and again Nicholas Gonzalezalthough there is a chance that Alexander Garnacho played from the beginning after his debut against Australia.

probable formations

Argentina: Geronimo Rulli or Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Leonardo Balerdi, Germain Pezzella or Facundo Medina, Marcos Acuña or Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul or Exequiel Palaces, Leandro Paredes, Giovanni Lo Celso; Nicholas Gonzalez or Alexander Garnacho, Julian Alvarez and Lucas Ocampos. DT: Lionel Scaloni.

Indonesia: Syahrul Fadil; Asnawi Mangkualam, Rizky Ridho, Pratama Arhan, Elkan Baggott; Marc Klok, Ricky Kambuaya, Muhammad Dimas Drajad, Marselino Ferdinan, Yakob Sayuri and Rafael Struick. DT: Shin Tae Yong.





