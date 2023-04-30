Concertone May 1, here is the lineup. On stage Ligabue and the stars of Sanremo Lazza and Tananai

May 1st concert, Ambra Angiolini and Fabrizio Biggio conducting. Guests and lineup

The 33rd edition of the Concert of May Day. Live on Rai3, Rai Radio 2, RaiPlay and Rai Italiato present the music marathon will be for the sixth time in a row Amber little angels together with the new entry Fabrizio BiggioFiorello’s sidekick in “Viva Rai2!”.

As Il Fatto Quotidiano writes, the claim that the trade unions CGIL, CISL e UIL have chosen for Labor Day 2023 is: “Italy is a democratic republic, founded on work”. Even the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella wanted to remember the party: “I wish a peaceful and festive day to the young people at the Concertone in Piazza San Giovanni in Rome. The music also underlines the connection of hope between the words ‘work’ and ‘peace’”.

Many artists will take turns on stage with the super name Ligabue in the lead, who returns 17 years after his last participation, and the only international guest is the Norwegian Aurora (over 2.5 billion streams). And then there will be too Emma who will present the new single “Mezzo Mondo”, Lazza, Coma_Cose, Geolier, Carl Brave, Tananai, Francesco Gabbani, Aries, Mr. Rain, Piero Pelù con alborosiedirectly from “Mare Fuori” Matteo Paolillo, the Righeiras, Mara Sattei, Il Tre, Baustelle, Levante, Aiello, Rocco Hunt, Bnkr44, Gaia, Alfa, Giuse The Lizia, Fulminacci, Mille, Neima Ezza, Rose Villain, Wayne, Ciliari, Tropea, Napoleone, Uzi Lvke, L’Orchestraccia, Epoque, Geneva, Serendipity and Paolo Benvegnù. There will also be the winners of the 1Mnext Contest: Etta, Maninni, Still Charles and the winner of the “Road safety in music” contest Hermes. The opening act from 2 pm will be entrusted to Leo Gassmann, Isis, Savana Funk, Camilla Magli, Wepro.

