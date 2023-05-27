Confront New Threats and Discuss New Security 2023 Network Security Operation and Combat Conference Opens in Beijing—CERNET, China Education and Research Network

On May 25, the 2023 Network Security Operations and Combat Conference (formerly the Network Security Analysis and Intelligence Conference) kicked off in Beijing. With the theme of “New Threats New Security”, the conference focused on cutting-edge technologies and took the pulse of security trends, attracting more than 600 people from government departments, scientific research institutions, universities and network security practitioners.

In recent years, under the background of the normalization of actual combat drills, government and enterprise security construction and operation guidance ideas have changed, and gradually realized that the construction of a network security protection system is a long-term and continuous systematic project, so it began to focus on establishing practical security operation capabilities . In order to promote the improvement of the actual security operation capabilities of government and enterprises, four cyber security analysis and intelligence conferences have been successfully held, and this year it was officially upgraded to the Cyber ​​Security Operations and Practical Conference (CSOP for short).

The conference on this site is guided by Beijing Institute of Technology, China Academy of Cyberspace Affairs, and Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, co-hosted by Beijing Institute of Technology Cyberspace Security School, Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications School of Cyberspace Security, and Beijing Weibu Online Technology Co., Ltd. At the opening ceremony of the conference, Jiang Wei, director of the Cyber ​​Security Research Institute of China Academy of Cyberspace Affairs, Zhang Yanjun, deputy dean of the School of Cyberspace Security of Beijing Institute of Technology, and Zhang Xi, deputy dean of the School of Cyberspace Security of Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, delivered speeches respectively.

As one of the initiators and organizers of the conference, Xue Feng, the founder and CEO of Weibu Online, disclosed the application of its own security GPT technology at the opening ceremony, which can help enterprise security operators to intelligently collect and summarize relevant threat intelligence for fast Find perspectives and clues for analysis, make more informed decisions, improve work efficiency, and achieve effective risk management and control. Xue Feng said that based on data, with threat intelligence (TI) as the core, and artificial intelligence (AI) as the driver, “data + TI + AI” will help security operations move towards “autonomous driving”.

We will face new threats and discuss new security together. The conference on this site invited more than a dozen security leaders and network security experts from industries such as government affairs, energy, finance, and manufacturing to share technology and discuss three major topics: the application of threat intelligence, the improvement of offensive and defensive drill capabilities, and the establishment of a practical security operation system. The case analysis has brought a full experience sharing and thinking collision to Netan people.

How does threat intelligence help security operations? Liu Bei, director of the Monitoring Department of the Cyber ​​Security Department of the National Information Center, believes that the application of threat intelligence can improve the efficiency of threat detection and discovery, realize accurate threat traceability and positioning, and enable cross-regional and cross-platform collaboration. Wu Xiaoqian, Operation Director of the Network and Information Security Department of the National Customs Information Center, believes that in the context of the normalization of offensive and defensive drills, it is very important to build an offensive and defensive confrontation command system for internal and external intelligence sharing and coordinated defense. Fan Xinghua, technical partner of Weibu Online, started with vulnerability intelligence and conducted an in-depth analysis on how vulnerability intelligence can help efficient vulnerability operations.

As the offensive and defensive drills move towards actual combat, the attack methods and defensive strategies of the red and blue sides are also constantly evolving. At the meeting, Chen Xin, an expert from the Third Research Institute of the Ministry of Public Security, technical expert of the Security Evaluation Center of China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, Zhai Weibin, deputy director of China International Electronic Commerce Center, Zhao Linlin, technical partner of Weibu Online, and senior cloud security expert & Lan Jun were in charge Personal Security Peter Pan, sharing topics such as terminal security protection, the convergence of enterprise asset exposure, the evolution of offense and defense in re-insurance, the improvement of the overall effectiveness of the defender, and the construction of an offensive and defensive system on the cloud. Ability to provide new ideas.

In the final sharing session of the conference, Wang Yingmei, Director of the Monitoring and Operation Office of the Information Technology Center of China National Offshore Oil Corporation, Cao Hui, Deputy General Manager of the Network Security Center of the Information Technology Company (Data Center) of China Energy Group, and Liu Kai, Chief Digital Intelligence Security Director of ENN Group, took the stage one by one. Focusing on how to build security operation capabilities, it brings the most cutting-edge security operation practice cases.

It is reported that after the end of the new network security operation and actual combat conference in Beijing, it will continue to be held in Shanghai and Shenzhen on May 31 and June 8, respectively, to broaden the span of time and space and gather more viewpoints. Make every effort to create a high-level and professional annual event on network security operations.