The Benefits of Buen Fin: Discounts, Promotions, and a Chance to Win Big!

Buen Fin 2023: Discounts, Promotions, and a Chance to Win Big

The highly anticipated Buen Fin is just around the corner, with its celebration set to begin on November 17 and run through November 20. This annual event offers shoppers the opportunity to snag various items at greatly discounted prices, making it a must-attend occasion for many looking to save money while indulging in some retail therapy.

But the benefits of Buen Fin extend beyond just discounts and promotions. The Mexican Government’s Tax Administration Service (SAT) organizes an exciting raffle that cardholders can participate in. Every year, this draw gives credit and debit card users a chance to win big, with prizes ranging up to 250,000 pesos. In addition to the grand prize, there are also 321,260 other prizes available, valued between 500 and 20,000 pesos.

Since its inception in 2013, this draw aims to promote formal commerce and advance financial inclusion by encouraging electronic payments. To learn more about the raffle, visit this link provided by the Government of Mexico.

To participate in the draw, you need to make a minimum purchase of 250 pesos using your credit or debit card at registered establishments on the elbuenfin.org portal. All eligible purchases must be made between November 17 and 20.

Registration for the draw is automatic, and purchases made through electronic means will be automatically added to the database. It’s important to note that there is no need to purchase any type of ticket to participate. If anyone attempts to sell you a ticket to enter the draw, report it to the authorities. The SAT provides detailed information about the draw to help keep participants informed and protected.

Keep in mind that not all card purchases will be eligible for the draw if they meet any of the following conditions: purchases with cards issued abroad, consumption abroad with Mexican-issued cards, private card transactions, pre-authorizations, recurring charges, cancellations, reverses, cash withdrawals, departmental credit card transactions, corporate/business card transactions, digital or tokenized card transactions, and purchases from businesses that do not meet the requirements for successful registration on the elbuenfin.org portal.

The draw will take place on December 8, and the winners will be announced on December 11 via the “El Buen Fin 2023” draw electronic minisite.

Don’t miss out on Buen Fin 2023, where you can enjoy amazing discounts, promotions, and the chance to win big. Share the excitement and spread the knowledge. Happy shopping!

