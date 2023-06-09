Consob: balance sheet of 2022 activities and objectives for the transparency of the financial market

During 2022, the CONSOB it took part in 81 meetings, during which 1,023 files were examined. These data were provided by Paolo Savona, president of the supervisory authority, during the annual meeting with the financial market at the headquarters of Borsa Italiana.

Savona also clarified that a large part of the activity carried out by CONSOB concerns compliance with the tasks entrusted to it by the law, including: guaranteeing the transparency of the financial market within the supervisory perimeter established by law, supervising the correctness of the behavior of operators and the orderly conduct of negotiations.