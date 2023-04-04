The construction costs for residential buildings in Berlin and Brandenburg are significantly higher than they were a year ago. The corresponding prices in February in Brandenburg were 14.8 percent higher than in the same month last year, in Berlin the construction costs rose by 13.7 percent, as the State Office for Statistics announced on Monday.

As a result, prices have risen particularly sharply screed work in Berlin (up 25.6 percent), followed by sealing work (up 24.5 percent) and Gas, water and drainage systems inside buildings (up 20.8 percent).

In Brandenburg are prices for Insulation and fire protection work of technical equipment increased by almost a third (plus 32.8 percent), followed by glazing work and lightning protection systems (each up 23.1 percent) and screed work (up 22.3 percent). In both countries, not a single construction work has become cheaper, according to the press release from the statistical office.

At the same time, the construction industry in Berlin is posting significant order declines: In January of this year, the statistics office reported a 37 percent slump in construction orders compared to the same month last year. The Brandenburg construction industry, on the other hand, was able to stabilize and recorded a 4.5 percent increase in orders in January compared to the same month last year.