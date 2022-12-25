Listen to the audio version of the article

The Ministry of Health has ordered the recall of coffee pods coffee for chemical risk. In detail, these are the capsules of Trombetta coffee Arabica with production batch 02AD07B with expiration date 07/02/2024 recalled due to the potential value of ochratoxin over the legal limit. For the same reason, the Caffè Trombetta ‘Zio d’America’ compatible espresso capsules – produced in the Pomezia (Rome) plant – with production batch 01CD07B expiring on 07/02/2024 and with batch 02CD05B were also recalled.

Also recall the pods Espresso plans Arabica with production batch 01DD04B with expiration 04/02/2024 again due to the ochratoxin value over the limit. The ministry advises consumers who have purchased products from the indicated batches to bring them back to the point of sale.