Conte “plays” on the Rai chessboard. The abstention of the M5S councilor. Inside

Joseph Conteas in the days when he controlled Rai through Rocco Casalino and the endless live broadcasts on the pandemic, he decided to play actively on the Viale Mazzini chessboard. Despite the denials of the grillini in Rai Supervision, the explanation of the abstention vote of the Rai councilor is all here Alexander DiMajo on the appointments of the new directors of state television.

Conte, who is conducting the municipal electoral campaign alone, avoiding being seen next to the secretary of the PD Elly Schlein, knows the importance of communication and has negotiated his abstention vote (certainly not decisive, but strongly iconic) in exchange for some guarantees. Which? Joseph Carboniex Tg1 of the direct oceanic, in charge of Rai Parliament (and we will see the consequences), Simona Hallin fact sacrificed by the PD, to Radio2 and Claudia Mazzola to RaiCom, with a lot of money to manage.

If the M5S has decided to preside over the megaphone of Italy, the PD plays on two tables. The “martyrization” of Fabio Fazio, who left in the face of a millionaire economic offer, and Annunziata, who the gossips already see as a candidate for the PD in the European elections. If the rumor were confirmed, the fact would create considerable embarrassment for politicians and newspapers who in these hours are screaming about the purge. On the other hand, the Democrats continue to count on Report, Monica Maggioni editorial direction (according to some rumors collected by Affari is in the running to replace Annunziata on the seat of In half an hour more), Orfeo on Tg3, Vianello in the golden palace of Rai San Marino, Coletta for distribution, Del Brocco at Rai Cinema , Admire yourself at RaiFiction and Calandrelli at RaiCultura. These are not registered professionals, but obviously the elective and cultural affinities have always been more than evident.

