Conversion of private labels in the non-food area

From the frying pan to the panty: Migros is slashing its own brands – which ones will stay and which ones will disappear The retailer wants to simplify its brand portfolio, be it for kitchen utensils or underpants. The strategy also harbors dangers.

Customers will soon be looking in vain for certain Migros own brands. Bild: Melanie Duchene/Keystone

They make up a large part of the Migros DNA: the own brands. When it comes to groceries, there are names like Anna’s Best, Aproz or Farmer. But Migros has always relied on its own brand creations in the so-called near- and non-food area, ie for all products that cannot be eaten or drunk. But now it’s time for a string concert, as the retailer announces in its in-house magazine.