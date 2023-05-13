in 5 on the run; Ganna retires positive for Covid-breaking latest news

1.37 pm – Dekker also retires
Dutchman David Dekker of ArkÃ©a leaves the Giro: he had crashed in one of the previous stages.
1.31 pm – -138 km, Zana and Mattia Bais try
The Italian champion Filippo Zana (Jayco), closely followed by Mattia Bais, brother of Davide, Samuele Battistella (Astana), FranÃ§ois Bidard (Cofidis), Alessandro Iacchi (Corratec) e Alessandro Barrels (Green Project-Bardiani) are trying to chase the five, who are now traveling with a 25″ lead. The group doesn’t seem to respond to these six.
1.26 pm – Zoccarato retires
Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani), who was having trouble starting the stage, retired.
65 km covered and 144 at the finish line. Pedersen and Matthews try to reach the fugitives, now about 20″ ahead, but the group bites and grabs them again.
13:09 – Verona wins the flying finish line, Milan stretches in the cyclamen
The Spaniard from Movistar Carlos Verona takes the lead at the flying finish ahead of the rest of the quartet and Skujins who has joined the group, followed by Milan beating Pedersen and consolidating the leadership of the Ciclamino jersey.
In Foligno the advantage is reduced to 12″ over Toms Skujins (Trek) and the group. Eye contact is always evident. There are a thousand meters to go before the flying finish line.
12:54 – 4 always in front
170km to the finish line and the 4 maintain an advantage of between 10 and 20″, the peloton doesn’t let them go.
12:39 – 4 of them shoot alone, compact group
Ore 12:32 – Evenepoel stacca Roglic e Geoghegan Hart
We are only at the beginning of the stage, but meanwhile in the first group there is also the world champion Remco Evenepoel while they were surprised by the sprint Primosz Roglic and Tao Geoghegan Hart, who are however returning from the rear.
12.27 am – 195 km to the finish, 40 ahead
About forty men split the group, including Damiano Caruso.
12:21 – First attacks
There are 198km to go to the finish and a small group that also includes the pink jersey Andreas Leknessund started the attack, gaining a slight advantage over the group, which frayed and put several riders in difficulty.
12:09 – Transfer completed
After the first pedal strokes to leave Terni, stage 8 of the 106th edition of the Giro d’Italia formally kicks off. Arrival in Fossombrone, in 207 km, expected after 5pm.
12:00 – Off to the eighth stage
All ready for the start of the eighth stage.
11:35 am – The press release from Ineos: “Ganna is symptomatic”
The sad announcement of Filippo Ganna’s team, the Ineos Grenadiers team through twitter. Â«Filippo Ganna unfortunately will not line up for today’s stage 8 of the Giro 2023 – we read – after testing positive for Covid-19 and showing mild flu-like symptoms. Filippo will now rest and make a full recovery before continuing on to his 2023 racing schedule.”
11:01 am – Ganna retires: positive for Covid
10:45 am – Evenepoel and companions off by helicopter? The condemnation of the UCI
(Marco Bonarrigo) In the meantime, the International Cycling Union has issued a statement to harshly stigmatize the riders who yesterday left the Gran Sasso, home of the seventh stage, by helicopter. In particular, but the UCI does not mention the name, the Soudal Quickstep by Remco Evenepoel, whose photos are circulating on social networks.
“The UCI condemns the use of helicopter transport to leave the finish area after the seventh stage of the Giro d’Italia”, reads the note. There is no infraction, but an edge in handling among other cyclists.
10:37 am – How did it go yesterday
10.25 am – Today’s stage: final at 19% gradient
After the ascent to Gran Sasso, which was eagerly awaited and disappointed a bit yesterday, today’s stage is divided into two parts: 150 km of approach to the arrival city and then about 60 km of intense ups and downs around upon arrival itself with two passages in the city, one of which under the finish line. Long approach on fast-flowing roads with some tunnels and the crossing of some inhabited areas with the usual obstacles to traffic such as roundabouts, traffic reservations, pedestrian-saving islands… Foligno and Cagli are particularly noteworthy. Having entered the Gola del Furlo (road in good condition, narrow lane) you enter the final part with the first climb of the Cappuccini followed after the passage on the arrival by the climb of Monte delle Cesane (peaks of 18%) which with a wide turn brings in the finish area before the last 10 km with the second climb of the Cappuccini.
The second ascent is about 9 km, characterized by the climb that gives its name to the Cappuccini, 2.8 km with a series of hairpin bends with gradients always above 12% and peaks of 19% halfway up. From the brow there are 5.6 km of which 4 of fast descent with hairpin bends and the last 1600 m flat. Final straight of 700 m slightly uphill on asphalt (width 7 m).