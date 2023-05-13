The cover of the newspaper PROFIL of Saturday, May 13, 2023

Below we offer a review of the main titles of the 1821 edition of the PERFIL newspaper, for this Saturday, May 13, 2023, an issue that is accompanied, as every weekend, by 6 supplements that cover the most varied topics, both informative and of entertainment: The Observer, Shows, Buenos Aires Times, Parabrisas, Marie Claire and Joker More Crossword:

8.4% inflation in April, the highest in 20 years and an annual record. The data on the cost of living for the fourth month of the year, announced yesterday by INDEC, exceeded the forecasts of private consultants. It is the worst monthly record since the fall of convertibility. In the last twelve months it accumulated 108.8%, the highest figure since 1991. The first four-month period thus climbs to 32%. The Government presses to expand Fair Prices. How it impacts consumption habits.

Food reached double digits and triggered revenue.

Unsupported. The price escalation without a ceiling left Massa without the support of Kirchnerism and other allies to compete as the sole candidate of the FdT for the presidential elections. He tries to resist.

Heller, in the report of Fontevecchiawarns: “With these figures, no successful project is possible.”

The youngest of the Moyanos speaks. Report to Jerónimo, the fifth son of the trucker leader. “The union is part of my life.”

Ukraine recovers. The head of the Russian mercenaries says that the Moscow troops are abandoning positions in Bakhmut.

Biden tightened immigration controls.

Mount massacre. The statement of the only survivor was known in the trial, which complicates the police.

First image of ‘The Eternaut’ Darin. Expectation for the series based on the comic.

Revenge in France. PSG withdrew Messi’s shirts from their stores.

Fifagate: The US Justice sentenced Burzaco but he will not go to jail.

