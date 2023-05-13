Home » Asset sharing from TİP Chairman Erkan Baş: 64 thousand liras… – Political News
Asset sharing from TİP Chairman Erkan Baş: 64 thousand liras… – Political News

Asset sharing from TİP Chairman Erkan Baş: 64 thousand liras… – Political News

TİP Chairman Erkan Baş‘s share of the declaration of assets is as follows;

My dear comrades, dear citizens;

Tomorrow is the election day, I served as a deputy and general chairman for 4 years, 10 months and 20 days.

Unfortunately, for some, being a deputy may be seen as a position, position, personal gain or a job that is easily earned. That’s why I have to make this statement.

The only significant increase in my “assets” between the day I took office and today is a 2013 model car. (Since I got it with a bank loan, I have some credit debt left, I am sharing the screenshot showing my bank account status as of now, I do not have another bank account.)

I continue to live in the house where I lived on the day I was elected. It is true that the number of books in my personal library has increased. I have a computer and a cell phone. (If uncles ask, I take it out and show it.) I would also like to point out that not only among my close relatives, but also in my family, no one earned a single lira through me during this period.

They may have been harmed because of me, but thankfully, no one voiced such a complaint. Therefore, I can comfortably say that we will end the dynasty. In summary; I say that it can be like this, I present it to your information with a pleasant inner peace. Another Turkey is possible with another policy. #1OyKemale1OyTİPe for an equal and free country.

