Home Business Copper prices fluctuate in a narrow range! If Asia eases epidemic restrictions to release demand, the market outlook is expected to rebound Provider FX678
Business

Copper prices fluctuate in a narrow range! If Asia eases epidemic restrictions to release demand, the market outlook is expected to rebound Provider FX678

by admin
Copper prices fluctuate in a narrow range! If Asia eases epidemic restrictions to release demand, the market outlook is expected to rebound Provider FX678
Copper prices fluctuate in a narrow range!Market expected to rebound if Asia eases virus restrictions to free up demand

The Copper Monthly Metals Index (MMI) traded sideways, with copper prices falling 2.0% overall in October-November.

Copper prices traded in a narrow range throughout October, although volatility remains a risk. Overall, prices are only slightly above their late September lows. Copper is also one of several base metals that have traded sideways as the macro downtrend pauses.

A weaker dollar boosts copper prices
While the U.S. dollar index has hit fresh 20-year highs for months, its macro upside has slowed after peaking in late September. While the index consolidated in October, it rebounded again ahead of the Fed meeting in early November. However, continued but likely small rate hikes have proven insufficient to sustain the rally. For now, the index continues to fall and may even challenge the late-October lows.

The downtrend in the copper price index appears to have bottomed out in mid-July and copper has struggled to break out of the range since. However, on Nov. 3, as the U.S. dollar index began to slide, copper posted gains of more than 5%, unable to make higher highs.For copper, if the U.S. dollar weakens and the bullish momentum persists, this could prove that copper prices are starting to break out to the upside. At the very least, less dollar volatility will be more neutral to copper and commodity prices.

Rumours of an easing of coronavirus outbreaks in Asia spark copper price gains
As the dollar weakened, speculation that the Asian country could end its draconian virus policies further added to the bullish sentiment.Nearly three years on, Asia remains the last major region to stick to economic restrictions on the outbreak. Rumors began to circulate in early November that Asian policymakers planned to withdraw from their current pandemic policies by March 2023. Such reports suggest that officials are concerned about the economic costs of the massive lockdown, which has dampened both demand and production.

See also  Dacia, the logo of the Romanian brand changes

Speculation that established coronavirus policies could soon disappear has sparked a rally in several markets. Copper prices have been underpinned in recent months, in part by strong demand in Asian countries, and the prospect of economic reopenings helped prices bounce back above a narrow trading range in October.

To be sure, markets such as copper could rebound when Asian countries reopen their economies.With production no longer constrained and Asian demand fully unleashed, copper prices could see historic volatility.

LME Copper Daily Chart

You may also like

Bosco San Cataldo, 10 million to relaunch the...

Gold trading reminder: Democrats avoid fiasco, gold prices...

Misery Index Confcommercio: in September the social hardship...

what happened? In less than a day, FTX...

Energy, Repower enters the share capital of Green...

The price is more than 1 million!BYD’s “Looking...

Casta Diva Group: Business Plan updated, data improving

The King of Android Performance Dimensity 9200 Processor...

Eni: share buyback program is in progress, reaching...

Yingwei Financial Market Express: The Republican Party’s performance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy