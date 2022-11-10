Tooling brand Dickies has teamed up with Opening Ceremony, headed by co-creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, to launch a new joint collection, which is the final chapter of Opening Ceremony’s 20th anniversary celebration and an important part of Dickies’ 100th anniversary.

This series selects four Dickies classic items as blueprints, combining classic tooling silhouettes with high-quality fabrics and advanced tailoring techniques, using color changes and plaid elements to create gender-neutral tooling products, bringing a new circle of Knotted tweed cargo pants, shirt suits, velvet jeans and denim jacket sets. Carol Lim, Co-Creative Director of Opening Ceremony, said: “Choose from Dickies’ most iconic workwear pieces, and combine them with today’s favourites for a creative makeover. How we reinterpret the classics and pay homage to our community is where we The most important thing in design.”

For this special co-branded series, Dickies and Opening Ceremony also invited Grammy-nominated writer and director Andrew Thomas Huang to participate in the collaborative shooting, capturing three people from different fields through the theme of “Everyday for a Creator”. Creators: The daily lives and creative moments of first-generation Chinese American actor and producer Poppy Liu, DJ and event producer Mez Monty, and contemporary artist and jeweler Mez Monty.

The new Dickies × Opening Ceremony joint series will be available in designated offline stores from November 10, and online channels from November 12. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.