Corporate welfare, “more bonuses and reductions in work”. Aepi’s proposal

The proposed law on corporate welfare at the Made in Italy Meeting

A draft law on welfare. This is the proposal of Aepi (European Associations of Businesses and Professionals), which emerged in Meeting del Made in Italy at Palazzo Wedekind, in Rome last Friday. “We propose some changes to article 51 of the Tuir (Consolidated Income Tax Act) aimed at encouraging the provision of goods and services to workers, in particular local and Made in Italy ones and, at the same time, we aim to support the reduction of working hours in the face of the increase in the number of employed people, also favoring the generational relay”.

The fringe benefit of 500 euros, reads the proposal – as reported The weather-, will be cumulative with other bonuses (for example the one for the use of electric vehicles or the proximity economy bonus or with the Made in Italy bonus). Also in the text, to encourage the generational relay, a reduction in working hours is envisaged, compensated by a bonus of 10% of the salary lost due to the reduction in hours worked and a bonus of 5 thousand euros per year multiplied by each new hire to be distributed among all employees.

“Made in Italy is the pride, passion and future of our country, and brings together the excellence of Italy. In recent years we made a proposal for the ministry of made in Italy: today it has been implemented but it is a starting point not arrival. Today we launch a cry of hope to get the country not with slogans but with concrete messages to relaunch the country. Made in Italy is businesses, micro-enterprises, the world of professions that is changing. For we made in Italy is all of this”. This was stated by the president of Aepi, Mino Dinoi, speaking at the ‘Meeting of made in Italy’, organized by the Confederation at Palazzo Wedekind in Rome.

