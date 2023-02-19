Fini from Lucia Annunziata on the Cospito case: “Do not confuse Parliament with the square of rallies”

“The Parliament Hall should not be confused with the rally square. No accusations are made, which in this case are unfounded”: the former Speaker of the Chamber, Gianfranco Finiinterviewed by Lucia Announced to “Half an hour more”, “wandJohn Donzellideputy of the Brothers of Italy, in reference to his speech in the Chamber on the Cospito case which then also involved the undersecretary Andrea Delmastrothus creating a legal case, under consideration by the Jury of Honour. Finish however, on excessive tones, he does not mince words even for the opposition and especially for the Pd. “Tone is an important part of the political debate and this applies to the majority and the opposition. You can’t oppose it by always shouting. The Democratic Party does not follow the path of the M5s”.

Fini to Half an hour more: “Superbonus? Poisoned fruit of Count II. Meloni was right to say enough”

In the interview with Lucia Announced space then also to the superbonus. “The superbonus is a poisoned fruit left to the government and to Italy since Conte government supported by the Democratic Party“, Fini said. “Meloni was right to say enoughthen it is right for Forza Italia to say that some changes must be made to these credits enjoyed by companies that the banks do not want to release”. reflect on non-performing loans”, and “if constructive criticism comes out of a majority, it must be accepted, it has happened in all governments, and I take it for granted that they will be. Nothing new under the sun. It solves“. “Whoever conceived the superbonus made the trouble”, reiterates the former AN.

