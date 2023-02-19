SALERNO – Lazio is back on track for the Champions League. He does it with his most representative man: Cyrus Immobile, who scores twice and finally certifies top form after difficult weeks. First half blocked, then the striker goes wild. First on an assist from Marusic, then on a penalty (conquered). In the final Luis Alberto devours the trio again on a penalty. Bronn expelled. Sarri is fourth: overtaking Atalanta waiting for Roma.

17:27

The words of Maurizio Sarri

In Dazn, in the post match, the Lazio coach commented on the 2-0 win over Salernitana: “We made the game. As told to the boys at halftime, you just needed to have the strength to continue. With the exception of Napoli, all the teams have dropped points with the medium-lower league teams.” Here the complete interview.

16:54

90’+4′ – The match ends at Arechi

Two goals from Immobile and Lazio win against Salernitana. It ends 2-0.

16:48

90′ – Luis Alberto misses the penalty!

Luis Alberto misses from the penalty spot and sends out sensationally on the rebound. Lost opportunity for Lazio’s trio.

16:47

88′ – Penalty for Lazio

Deep ball for Cancellieri extended in the area from Bronn. Penalty for the biancocelesti. For Bronn first yellow, then protests and red. Salerno in ten.

16:45

86′ – Out of Building

Ciro Immobile exits and Cancellieri enters. ‘Five’ with Sarri for the bomber, decisive in the match still in progress.

16:34

76′ – More changes for Salernitana. Sarri changes too

Sousa changes again and puts fresh players. Out Piatek, Pirola and Crnigoj and in Botheim, Sambia, and Lovato. For Lazio outside Pedro and Vecino for Romero and Basic.

16:28

69′ – Goal Lazio, still Immobile!

Ciro made no mistake from the penalty spot: Sepe guesses the corner, but unstoppable penalty. Lazio leads 2-0.

16:27

68′ – Penalty for Lazio

Immobile launches himself on a ball that Pirola and Sepe miss behind. The striker anticipates the goalkeeper’s exit which overwhelms Ciro. Abisso, after review, gives penalty.

16:25

66′ – Salerno sees itself again

Overturned kick in Bronn’s area, but very high ball. No problem for Provedel.

16:21

62′ – Lazio’s chance to double!

What a chance for the 2-0. Pedro runs in the left-handed lane, Luis Alberto is inside, but the cross is well intercepted by Sepe. The Spaniard despairs.

16:19

60′ – Lazio goal with Immobile

Great play by Marusic in the left lane, who from a lateral position puts in a low cross with Immobile who is not wrong at the far post!

16:18

59′ – Other substitutions for Sousa

Bonazzoli out for Kastanos, second substitution for Salernitana in this second half.

16:15

56′ – Difficulties for Lazio in attack

Sarri’s team plays, but in front of the area they constantly hit the Salernitana wall. We need an invention.

16:07

48′ – Lazio is back up front

Property download for Pedro, who accents from the left and releases the right: ball saved by Sepe. Shortly after an opportunity for Luis Alberto, anticipated by a little for a corner.

Pedro, what a blow! Nose plastered in Salernitana-Lazio

16:05

46′ – The second half begins

It starts again, first ball for Lazio. First substitution for Sousa: out Vilhena and within Valencia.

15:48

45’+1′ – The first half ends

The first half of the game ends. No goals, match in total balance between Salernitana and Lazio.

15:41

40′ – Candreva tries again

Bradaric’s cross, hole in Provedel’s exit and ball to Candreva: stop and shot, but there is the Lazio goalkeeper who redeems the wrong exit.

15:35

34′ – What a response from Sepe!

Great round shot of Pedro, Sepe stretches and frees. Now the opportunities for Lazio are starting to become many, but the result is still 0-0.

15:29

27′ – What a chance for Lazio!

Duet between Luis Alberto and Neighbor and the Uruguayan, from the penalty spot with his left foot, didn’t find the net: the ball was deflected for a corner. What an opportunity for the Biancocelesti, the most tempting of the first half.

14:24

22′ – Lazio from a corner is dangerous

Corner conquered by Pedro beaten by Luis Alberto: ball at the near post, Felipe Anderson puts his toe in and finds only the outside of the net.

15:21

19′ – What an action by Immobile

Depth attack for Immobile, stop to follow with the heel and right foot saved by Sepe. On the rebound is the grenade defense.

15:16

14′ – Candreva dangerous with his right foot

Candreva kicks hard with a nice right foot from outside, but the ball ends up quite wide. The live and dangerous grenades in these first 15′. Shortly after, problems for Pedro: a blow to the nose and blood. He needs the medical staff.

15:11

10′ – Call from Lazio with Marusic

Starts well Marusic on the wing, he centers and with his left foot he doesn’t kick very well. Sepe blocks the weak shot in two stages.

15:09

7′ – Dangerous Salernitana

Bradaric unloads on Piatek, who releases his left foot on the area line. Central shot blocked without problems by Provedel. The grenades show up.

15:07

5′ – Lazio in possession of the ball

The plot of these first minutes of the match: Lazio try to play with a lot of ball possession. Salernitana looks out with Candreva: shot deflected for a corner by Hysaj.

15:02

1′ – Salernitana-Lazio begins

It starts in front of about 15,000 spectators. Kick-off a few minutes late due to a hole in the net already fixed. First ball for the hosts. Lazio on the pitch with the classic biancoceleste kit.

14:45

The latest updates on Milinkovic

“Unfortunately Milinkovic had problems tonight and he can’t be available”. Maurizio Sarri spoke like this, to Dazn, on the conditions of the Sergeant.

14:30

Salernitana-Lazio, the official formations

SALERNITAN (3-4-2-1): Sepe; Bronn, Daniliuc, Pirola; Candreva, Coulibaly, Crnigoj, Bradaric; Bonazzoli, Vilhena; Piatek. A disp.: Ochoa, Fiorillo, Zambia, Bohinen, Bothheim, Valencia, Kastanos, Gyomber, Iervolino, Nicolussi Caviglia, Lovato. All.: Paul Sousa.

LAZIO (4-3-3): provedel; Marusic, Casale, Patric, Hysaj; Vecino, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Pedro. A disp.: Maximiano, Adamonis, Lazzari, Fares, Pellegrini, Gila, Marcos Antonio, Basic, Milinkovic, Cancellieri, Romero. All.: Maurice Sarri.

14:20

Provedel’s words

“Today will be a tricky game, also considering their change of coach. However, we mustn’t think about this, but only about getting results and reaching our goals. It will be tough, every match is. We are on a path of growth, which unfortunately hasn’t been accompanied by results in the last period. We are a united group as we saw on Thursday against Cluj and we will do everything to prove it again today. Everyone has their own objectives, ours is only to win the game, trying to unlock the match and not conceding a goal”. As Ivan Provedel spoke to the microphones of Lazio Style Channel before the kick-off of the match against Salernitana.

14:05

The official formation of Lazio

LAZIO (4-3-3) – provedel; Marusic, Patric, Casale, Hysaj; Vecino, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Pedro. All. Sarri. Confirmed the forfeit of Milinkovic-Savic stopped by intestinal problems.

14:00

Where and at what time see Salernitana-Lazio schedules and channels

Salernitana-Lazio, match valid for the twenty-third day of Serie A, is scheduled at the Arechi at 3 pm and will be broadcast live by Dazn. In streaming the match will be visible on Dazn.

13:45

Problems for Milinkovic

The Sergeant of Lazio probably out in the starting eleven. Intestinal problems the reason. To understand if he will be able to at least go to the bench.

13:30

The numbers of the mini crisis of Lazio

Lazio’s momentum is summed up in these numbers: three games in a row without winning (2 draws, one defeat), average points after the World Cup dropped to 1.3 in the seven games of 2023 (nine points in seven league games) against 2.0 in the first 15 days (30 points in 15 matches). Sarri dropped to sixth place after the knockout with Atalanta, he can’t afford a misstep in Salerno.

13:15

Lazio, opportunity for Champions League points

Lazio chasing points for the Champios. After Milan’s victory, we have to respond to stay in the fourth place area. Delicate match for the biancocelesti. Romagnoli, injured, and Zaccagni, disqualified, will be missing.

Salerno – Arechi Stadium