“Alfredo out of the 41 bis”, “Closing the 41 bis: free all, free all”: these are the phrases that appeared from about 10pm on 25 March on the screens of cigarette vending machines in Italy.

The sentences are a clear reference to the anarchist Alfredo Cospito locked up under 41 bis in the Opera di Milano prison and it is, in all likelihood, a massive hacker attack.

But not only that, those who bought cigarettes did so for the modest sum of ten cents, thus taking a supply.

The alarm went off from Imperiain Liguria, and in a short time it spread throughout Italy with various reports in Brescia, between the city and province, Mantua, in Piedmont, Campania and Puglia, in Lecce and Taranto.

The Laservideo and Am vending machines installed outside the tobacconists would have been affected. Who tried to buy cigarettesfound 10 cents as fixed prices for any type of brand and package: certainly economic damage for the affected tobacconists.

The Italian Tobacconist Federation, the association that represents most of the Italian Tobacconists, has alerted the category, inviting them to switch off vending machines that have come under attack. Several tobacconists are already proceeding with the switch off, with all the economic repercussions of the case and it is not excluded that those who bought the packages at ten cents by stocking up on them could incur a complaint. Police investigations are underway.

