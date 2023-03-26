Home Health Domenica In, Zanicchi freezes Venier: “I come here and fuck”
Domenica In, Zanicchi freezes Venier: "I come here and fuck"

Domenica In, Zanicchi freezes Venier: “I come here and fuck”

A Sunday In embarrassing moments between VAT Zanicchi e Mara Venier. At the center of the initial living room of the episode is the memory of Paolo Limiti, a great man of our TV but also an immense musical author. And so Zanicchi recalled Limiti: “he was a person who gave a lot. All the artists who participated in his broadcasts were children for Paolo, there is no denying it”.

Then Limi also intervened Justin Mattera: “He saw me in Corso Sempione in Milan and was love at first sight. He immediately wanted me in his show as a valet. We were married for two years and I was very jealous”. Strong words that moved the studio audience. At this point Zanicchi wanted to sing a song that Limiti wrote for her. But before singing “La mia sera”, she said: “Dear Mara, if there are problems, I come here to fuck”.

Immediately Venier scolded her: “Please Iva don’t put me in trouble”. Her answer was even clearer: “But no, I intend to fuck here on the floor, that’s what they say, you can’t say anything anymore…”. Venier took a deep breath and went on: “I had a difficult week after Sgarbi, don’t worry too”. In short, Zanicchi was put in place by the presenter to avoid further controversies.

