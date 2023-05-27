Sexually transmitted diseases: what they are and what are the symptoms

Sexually transmitted diseases are the number one danger for the youngest, but not only: here’s how to recognize them and what they are.

One of the biggest risks to the health of the youngest, but not only, is contained in the group of sexually transmitted diseases (MST) which, unfortunately, are more common than we think. L’sexual activityespecially in adolescence and post-adolescence, can be due to infections e pathologies more or less dangerous which can even get worse if not treated immediately. That’s why it’s important know how to recognize them and understand what are the symptoms main.

Sexually transmitted diseases or infections can mainly be caused by unprotected sex or with poor hygieneas in the case for example of casual relationships with people we don’t know well. Recall that most STIs are caused by battery, virus e protozoa which are transmitted from one body to another by the passage of infected body fluids like blood.

The most common sexually transmitted diseases: how to recognize them

The group of sexually transmitted diseases includes more than twenty pathologies that up to now have been discovered, some more common than others. The most common of these is certainly theAIDSor the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome caused by the HIV virus. However, there are other pathologies and infections that affect women and men of all ages equally, even if adolescents are particularly vulnerable.

In addition to AIDS, very common are:

The gonorrhea which affects the genitourinary system;

which affects the genitourinary system; The syphilis which causes lesions on the genitals;

which causes lesions on the genitals; The clamidia which causes inflammation of the cervix, urethra and pelvic floor;

which causes inflammation of the cervix, urethra and pelvic floor; Il Papilloma virus (HPV) which can even cause the uterine cancer in some specific cases.

All these diseases they are not easy to recognize that’s why you have to do it close attention to their symptoms.

The danger of sexually transmitted diseases lies precisely in their ability to be invisible diseases and infections since our immune system can immediately isolate them. Many of the STDs are indeed asymptomatic or have very few symptoms – that’s why it’s important to watch out for any small signal that our body provides us with.

The most common signs that can cause us alarm are the following:

Unusual vaginal discharge and bleeding

Pain and burning while we urinate;

Pain or discomfort during intercourse, intimate itching;

Irritations and redness of the genitals, blisters or vesicles in the genital area;

Fever and other flu symptoms.

If you suffer from more than one of these symptoms it is always better to have a check-up with the gynecologist or andrologist, in any case it is always better to be safe than sorry always having protected and safe sex.