Salernitana-Udinese 3-2 | Sousa: “Candreva and Kastanos extraordinary”

The coach from Campania spoke at the end of the match against the Friulians. Yet another away defeat for Sottil’s men

Paulo Sousa has so many reasons to celebrate. From the renewal to the comeback success against Udinese for 3-2. Here, and his statements in the post match to Dazn’s microphones:

“Very difficult first half against a European team that has great quality and it got us into trouble. We conceded too much space against quality players, then we changed the score, pressed higher, created more dribbles.”

An amazing Antonio Candreva, third consecutive goal. What do you think?

“Antonio Candreva and Kastanos were amazing, as were Lassana and Vilhena. The second half was extraordinary. I also say a word for William who did it the match goalwhen I arrived he was recovering from an injury, but he helped the team grow and then he was ready when it was his moment”.

“This is the road we have to take, we have to trust this squad that we know where it can go, we can still grow. We have to bring in new elements, new elements but with this mentality. Then we have one incredible fan base, if they give us three thousand tickets we are three thousand, if ten thousand are made available we are ten thousand. It’s something extraordinary.” Staying on the game theme. Don’t lose all the marks awarded this afternoon <<

27 maggio – 17:42

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

