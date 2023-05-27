[ThestockindexesofGermanyFranceandItalyclosedupmorethan1%onFridayandtheItalianstockindexfellmorethan2.9%thisweektheworstperformance]

Germany’s DAX 30 index closed up 1.20% at 15983.97 points, down 1.79% this week.

The French CAC 40 index closed up 1.24% at 7319.18 points, down 2.31% this week.

Italy’s FTSE MIB index closed up 1.16% to 26713.40 points, a cumulative decline of 2.93% this week; the FTSE Italy Composite Bank Index closed up 0.05% and fell nearly 2.11% in early trading, with a cumulative decline of 4.25% this week.

The UK’s FTSE 100 index closed up 0.74% at 7627.20 points, down 1.67% this week; the FTSE 250 index closed down 0.25% on Friday.

The Russian trading system cash index RTS (denominated in US dollars) closed up 1.46% at 1055.63 points, up 1.84% this week.

The Moscow Exchange (MOEX) index closed up 1.23% at 2682.04 points, up 2.13% this week.