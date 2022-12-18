MILANO – Decisive week for Budget Law. Lagging behind schedule, the Maneuver has five days to at least receive the go-ahead in the Chamber. The text, amended with the changes in committee, is expected in the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday for general discussion. Voting is expected to begin in the afternoon. Consideration by the Assembly is expected to end between Thursday and Friday, before moving on to the Senate.

The eye of the markets is always focused on central banks. After the decisions taken by the Fed and the ECB this week, the spotlight shifts to the interventions of some members of the board of the European Central Bank to evaluate whether the “hawkish” tones outlined by the president will be confirmed Christine Lagarde.

The theme of gas always remains in the background. The new meeting of EU energy ministers is scheduled for Monday in search of an agreement on the price cap. Agreement which, according to what has emerged in recent days, could be closer than ever.

MONDAY DECEMBER 19

– Poste: presentation of the philatelic issue in Rome in honor of President David Sassoli in the presence of Ministers Urso and Tajani, Enrico Letta, the presidents of Poste Italiane Farina and Ipzs Palma.

– Inapp: presentation of the Gender Policies Report 2022′. Participate, among others, Sebastiano Fadda, president of Inapp.

– Banks: the deputy general manager of the Bank of Italy Alessandra Perrazzelli speaks at the conference ‘Ten years after the ADR directive: a comparative perspective on banking and financial ADRs’.

– GDP: webinar Prometeia Forecast Report “Recession: deep or light?”.

– Maneuver: continues exam.

– Germany: Ifo December.

– Eurozone: third quarter labor costs.

– Usa: Nahb Real Estate Market index in December.

– Energy: Energy Council meeting in Brussels, gas price cap on agenda.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 20

– INPS: conference “Dialogue on INPS projects” in Rome.

Participants, among others, Marina Elvira Calderone, Minister of Labor and Social Policies; Pasquale Tridico, INPS president.

– Inapp: ‘Wages and Productivity’ workshop in Rome. Participates, among others, the president Sebastiano Fadda.

– Inps: Observatory on Income and Citizenship Pension November.

– Maneuver: in the Chamber of Deputies, general discussion followed by the beginning of the exam.

– Bankitalia: “Balance of payments and international investment position”.

– ECB: publishes weekly data on the App, Pepp and CSPP bond portfolio.

– Japan: Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting – China: 1-5 year prime rate in December.

– Germany: producer prices in November.

– Usa: building permits in November.

– Eurozone: flash consumer confidence in December.

WEDNESDAY 21 DECEMBER

– Istat: construction production in October.

– Inps: Cig, hours authorized in November.

– Bank of Italy: statistics “Indicators of financial solidity”, “Italy’s official reserves and foreign currency liquidity”, “Debt securities”.

– EU: Assosim webinar “The Capital Market Union at the heart of the recent proposals of the European Commission”.

– Germany: consumer confidence in January.

– Usa: third quarter current account balance; consumer confidence in December; existing home sales in November.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 22nd

– Istat: industry turnover in October; production prices of industry and construction in November; extra-EU foreign trade in November.

– INPS: observatory on job insecurity

– Usa: third quarter GDP; weekly claims for benefits; November leading index.

– Gb: final third quarter GDP.

– Eurozone: Acea presents data for the month of November on commercial vehicle registrations in Europe.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 23rd

– Istat: consumer and business confidence in December.

– Japan: inflation in November.

– Spain: third quarter GDP.

– France: producer prices in November.

– Usa: consumption deflator in November; household consumption and income November; November goods orders; November New Home Sales; Families Trust (Michigan) finals in December.

– Gb: early closure of the stock market.