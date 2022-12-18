Moscow has launched a new campaign to encourage Russians to join the military and fight in Ukraine, despite the Kremlin denying it needs more recruits. In an effort to attract more volunteers to the front, Russian propaganda videos posted on social networks in recent days are trying to appeal to Russian men through narratives of patriotism, morality and upward social mobility.

Meanwhile, the US reiterates, through the ambassador to the United Nations Greenfield, that Biden is ready to meet Putin. Water supplies and metro services have been restored to Kiev, but officials continued to work on Saturday to return heating to all residents of the Ukrainian capital after a barrage of Russian missiles hit the city.

17.41 – Kiev, again Russian attacks on Kherson, 3 wounded

Russian forces today shelled the center of Kherson, a Ukrainian city from which Russian soldiers withdrew last month in one of Moscow’s biggest setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, and left 3 wounded. This was reported by the deputy chief of the Ukrainian presidential staff, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

The southern city and surrounding region came under frequent attack after the Russian withdrawal. Russia carried out 54 rocket, mortar and tank attacks on Kherson over the previous day, killing 3 and wounding 6, regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said on Thursday.

17.15 – Putin: Russia with its actions will make the world more just

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that all the changes taking place in Russia and the world lead to the best, and by his actions the Russian Federation will be able to make the world more just, where all peoples are equal. This was reported by Ria Novosti arguing that Putin delivered a video message to the participants of the first congress of the Russian movement for children and young people. «You probably know that now – Putin said – big changes are taking place not only in Russia. The whole world is changing. I believe these are changes for the better, and I hope that with our actions, determination and, at the same time, openness of our intentions, plans, principles, we can make the world a more just place,” said the Russian Tsar. «One in which all peoples are truly equal, in which everyone has the right to be respected, to follow their traditions, speak their own language, honor their ancestors, and in which everyone has the opportunity for maximum fulfilment, regardless of conditions in which a person grew up, which family he comes from,” he added.

15.50 – Kadyrov’s appeal to Muslims: let us unite against NATO

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has called on Muslims around the world to join forces against NATO. The message was posted on Telegram in Chinese. Ukrainska Pravda reports it. “The North Atlantic Alliance threatens the existence of the entire world. But Russia defied all Western predictions and defied this evil and confidently marched to victory. Don’t let NATO impose itself, or they will trample your homeland in no time!” Kadyrov writes.

“Over the past 100 years, the United States and Europe have staged dozens of wars, military coups and invasions. Millions of civilians became their victims. And now the even greater threat is to destroy all moral values. They want to turn us into easily manipulated animals,” Kadyrov continues in his message. “We call upon the entire Islamic world, all sane people, to unite against our common enemy! Their money and weapons are nothing compared to our unity, will and faith in our Creator!» continues the Chechen leader, whose units are engaged alongside Russian troops in the invasion of Ukraine.

15.21 – Ukraine: money and women, new Russian campaign to recruit fighters

The new campaign launched by the Russian authorities with the aim of recruiting fighters to be sent to Ukraine promises lots of money and ‘adoring’ women. Patriotism, moral value and social responsibility are the cornerstones of the videos that are circulating on social media and with which the Kremlin hopes to enroll new volunteers, despite claiming that it does not need a new partial mobilization to increase the number of recruits. As CNN reports, in one of the propaganda videos a man appears who explains that he has chosen to fight instead of partying with his friends and then amazes them all by showing up with a luxury car purchased with the money earned thanks to the contract concluded with the Moscow army. In a second video, the ex-girlfriend of a soldier is seen who, impressed by her courage in battle in Ukraine, begs him to return with her. But there is also the choice of a middle-aged factory worker who, tired of not being paid adequately, quits and enlists in order to have a greater disposable income. Many videos, analyzes CNN, describe the war as an escape from a reality made up of vodka, poverty and impotence. On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin himself, during a meeting with the mothers of the mobilized in November, had told them that it was better to die killed in battle while fighting for the motherland rather than to die drunk on vodka.

13.30 – Zelensky broadcasts a speech designed for the World Cup via Instagram

«This World Cup has shown time and time again that different countries and nationalities can decide who is the strongest in fair play, but not by playing with fire. On the green playing field and not on the red battlefield. This is the dream of many people!.. ». Volodymyr Zelensky said it in the speech prepared for the final of the World Cup in Qatar scheduled for today, which he had asked Fifa to deliver, however obtaining a refusal. Then the Ukrainian president spread his message by posting it on Instagram, writes Ukrinform. “We have offered the formula of peace to the world, because there are no champions at war and there can be no draw,” Zelensky said again, borrowing football images to launch the ‘Global Peace Formula Summit‘ to be held this winter. A “summit to unite all the nations of the world around the cause of global peace,” she said. «The World Cup, but not the World War. It’s possible!», he added: «Let’s witness the final and the end of the war together».

08.48 – Ukraine, Pope: I see no end in the short term, it’s a world war

“I don’t see an end in the short term because this is a world war. Let’s not forget that. There are already several hands involved in the war. It’s global. I believe a war is fought when an empire begins to weaken, and when there are weapons to use, to sell and to test. It seems to me that there are many interests in between. Thus Pope Francis in the interview with the Spanish newspaper ABC.

03.23 – Minister Shoigu visits Russian troops on the front line

Russian Federation Defense Minister General Sergei Shoigu has traveled to Ukraine to visit frontline troops. The Tax reports it. “The minister made a business trip to the Southern Military District and inspected the group of troops in the special military operation areas,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that “at the front line Shoigu spoke with the Russian military and thanked the personnel for the exemplary performance of combat missions».