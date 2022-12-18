Four people were injured in a head-on road accident that occurred along the “Napoleonica” in Castions di Strada at the crossroads for Morsano di Strada. It happened on the morning of Sunday 18 December.

Due to causes being investigated by the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Latisana, alerted by the nurses of the Sores operations room, two cars collided head-on.

After a call to Nue112, an ambulance was sent to the scene from San Giorgio di Nogaro and the ambulance took off.

The health teams took care of four people who were involved in the accident: three were transported with minor injuries to the Palmanova hospital by ambulance.

A fourth person, a woman, was flown to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine with more serious injuries. The vehicles were secured by firefighters.