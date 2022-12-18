Home News Head-on collision on the Napoleonica, four injured
News

Head-on collision on the Napoleonica, four injured

by admin
Head-on collision on the Napoleonica, four injured

Four people were injured in a head-on road accident that occurred along the “Napoleonica” in Castions di Strada at the crossroads for Morsano di Strada. It happened on the morning of Sunday 18 December.

Due to causes being investigated by the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Latisana, alerted by the nurses of the Sores operations room, two cars collided head-on.

After a call to Nue112, an ambulance was sent to the scene from San Giorgio di Nogaro and the ambulance took off.

The health teams took care of four people who were involved in the accident: three were transported with minor injuries to the Palmanova hospital by ambulance.

A fourth person, a woman, was flown to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine with more serious injuries. The vehicles were secured by firefighters.

See also  Taranto, Melucci (Pd) towards victory with 60 percent

You may also like

Genoa, half a century of life together: party...

The outbreak in China is expected to kill...

Inlaid Italy in Vellai: Bishop Marangoni is at...

Digital terrestrial, the “switch off” is approaching: from...

Ivrea, the writers accept the invitation of the...

Ukraine: that wind that from right to left,...

Defends her dog from the attack of a...

Santa Clauses arrive in Udine on vespas

Suem, ski mountaineer taken ill in Val di...

Tajani: «Exports are the key to reducing debt»

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy