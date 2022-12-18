Not only the competition of flagship phones is fierce, but also the competition of thousands of yuan phones. For example, Realme 10 Pro+, its starting price is only 1699 yuan, but it uses the flagship curved screen, super large battery and other configurations, which can even be comparable to As a flagship phone, many users like to compare it with Redmi Note11T Pro. The prices of the two models are similar, so who is more worth buying?

Realme 10 Pro+ comes standard with 8GB+128GB, with a starting price of 1,699 yuan. Redmi Note 11T Pro comes standard with 6GB+128GB, with a starting price of 1,599 yuan. The following is a detailed comparison of the two phones, and the difference is clear at a glance.

In terms of appearance design, I personally think that Realme 10 Pro+ has more advantages, because its front is a curved screen, which looks full of high-end, and it provides three colors of starlight, night, and sea. Although the middle frame and the back cover They are all made of plastic, but the back cover has a glass-like texture. The thickness of the body is only 7.78 mm, and the weight is 172 grams, which is very thin and light.

The front of Redmi Note11T Pro adopts a straight-face screen, which looks good. With a plastic middle frame and a plastic back cover, it provides four colors: Time Blue, Midnight Black, Atomic Silver, and Milk Salt White. The thickness of the whole machine is 8.87mm and the weight is 200 It is slightly heavier than Realme 10 Pro+. From the appearance alone, Realme 10 Pro+ has a greater advantage, more like a flagship phone.

2. Screen

The screen quality of the two mobile phones is not bad. The curved screen of Realme 10 Pro+ is very shocking. The width of the chin is only 2.33mm. It is estimated that many users will not believe that it is a thousand yuan phone. In addition, it also supports 120Hz refresh rate, P3 wide Color gamut, 1 billion colors, etc., the OLED material display effect is very bright, and it supports 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, which is more eye-friendly in dark light environments.

Redmi Note11T Pro uses an LCD screen. Although the chin of the screen is relatively wide, it is not as dazzling as an OLED screen. It is not easy to touch the screen by mistake. It is very suitable for users who play games. The screen also has P3 wide color gamut, HDR10 certification, etc., support 144Hz ultra-high refresh rate, intelligent switching of seven frame rates, smoother video viewing and game playing, look at Realme 10 Pro+ for appearance, and Redmi Note11T Pro for experience.

3. Performance

The performance of mobile phones at this price is very average. Realme 10 Pro+ is equipped with Dimensity 1080 processor and TSMC 6nm process technology. It is far-fetched to say that its performance is powerful, but it can cope with daily use. Use and online games are very smooth, and there should be no problem with smooth use for two or three years.

Redmi Note11T Pro focuses on performance experience. It is equipped with Dimensity 8100 processor, based on TSMC's 5nm process technology, and equipped with LPDDR5 storage. Games, then Redmi Note11T Pro can also be competent.

4. Take pictures

Realme 10 Pro + rear 108-megapixel main camera + wide-angle lens + macro lens, with a main camera of hundreds of millions of pixels at a price of 1,000 yuan, you can easily take clear photos.

Redmi Note11T Pro has a rear 64 million-pixel main camera + super Wide-angle + macro lens, neither of them has OIS optical image stabilization. If it is just for daily shooting, there will not be much difference between the two phones, and both can complete operations such as recording life and scanning codes.

5. battery life

In terms of battery life, Realme 10 Pro+ has a built-in 5000mAh super-large battery, but the body is only 7.78mm, taking into account the large battery and thin and light body, supports 67W fast charging, and resumes battery life in 45 minutes.

Redmi Note11T Pro has a built-in 5080mAh super-large battery, which also supports 67W Fast charging, so there is not much difference between battery life and fast charging specifications.

In terms of details, Realme 10 Pro+ supports NFC, X-axis linear motor, stereo dual speakers, etc., while Redmi Note11T Pro also supports these functions, and has an infrared remote control. The detailed configuration of the two phones is very comprehensive. Some flagship phones are even stronger.

in the end

The advantages of the two mobile phones are obvious. If you focus on performance experience, or you usually play more games, you can choose Redmi Note11T Pro, which has a more powerful Dimensity 8100 processor. There are eye protection 144Hz LCD screens, etc., and the starting price of 1599 yuan is lower.

If you pay attention to good appearance and taking pictures, then choose Realme 10 Pro+. It has a high-quality flagship curved screen. It has nothing to say about its appearance. It also has a 108-megapixel triple camera, and the shooting is very clear. The starting price is 1699 yuan. To be honest The price/performance ratio is also very high.

I don't know how everyone will choose? Welcome to leave a message, like, follow and share, thank you all.

