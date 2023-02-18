The pension reform between Italy and France

Despite protests, France accelerates pension reform. The bill wanted by the government of Emmanuel Macron which should cut many privileges in the name of a social security system more tenable, ended its first-reading consideration in the National Assembly without an overall vote and moved on to the Senate.

The crucial change envisaged by the transalpine reform, and also the one that is causing the most discussion, is the one that plans to bring the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. In this way the government hopes to reduce the deficit by 20 billion euros that would certainly open up in the accounts by 2030 without any reform.

A situation, that of pensions, much more similar to the Italian one than you think. According to the Aging Working Group, the working group of the European Commission, the ratio between pension expenditure and GDP in 2040 and 2060 will be 15.2 per cent and 13.4 per cent for France and 17.8 per cent and 14.1 per cent for Italy. This is why it becomes crucial to find a solution in Rome as well.

Meloni government and trade unions met already several times to get to overcoming of Fornero law. But the problem of keeping INPS accounts weighs heavily. For this reason there is also talk of dividing the payment of pensions from all other welfare checks.